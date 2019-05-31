Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Ever wondered what it’s like to be a celebrity stylist?

Kim Appelt, behind the company Style by Kim XO, gives us a behind-the-scenes look at her job.

We follow Kim on a flight to Toronto, selecting clothes at Nordstrom for a TV segment, then heading to the CityTV studio to shoot a segment on Cityline with host Tracy Moore.

Watch the episode now!

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into runway chic. She also has a strong social media presence, with more than 60,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company, Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”







