Fashion Fridays: Aritzia fall haul

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fashionista and celebrity stylist Kim XO Appelt has done all the hard work for us when it comes to finding what are the must-have pieces from Aritzia this fall.

Fall is one of Kim’s favourite seasons, for cozy sweaters, baggy jeans and big coats.

Aritzia has been in North America, specifically in Canada, for 30 years, after it was started by a man in Vancouver.

It’s a favourite store for Kim’s as she has been shopping there for 20 years. She says from the quality of the clothes to the price point, to the top trends make Aritziaa a fashion destination.

Watch the video below to find out what Appelt found at Aritzia when she checked out the recent fall fashions.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

