Fashion Fridays: Beach vacation basics

Kim XO, lets you know how to look good and stay comfy during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

It’s a new year and a new Friday, and this week Kim XO Appelt, is all about dressing for your beach vacation.

If you have plans to get away to a sunny destination this winter, you’ll need a specific wardrobe for your holiday.

This episode comes as Kim is currently on a beach in Maui and so she is sharing her tips she used to pack for her trip.

More than a year ago Kim let us in on one of her favourite fashion subjects and that video garnered more than 180,000 views on YouTube. Now, she is back with even more insight on what to wear when you’re travelling.

From a cover up, to a beach bag, to -of course bathing – suits, Kim will make sure you have all the essentials packed for some fun in the sun.

Watch below for inspiration on how to look your best on the beach this season.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: What to wear when travelling

