This Fashion Friday, with Kim XO Appelt is a ‘how to’ episode.

Fresh off the red carpet from Fashion Week Kim XO had dozens of photos taken of her at the event and now she wants to share with you the secret of how to pose for pictures.

While we might not all be posing on the red carpet, family holidays are right around the corner. So, Kim will prepare you to look great while you gather around that turkey or Christmas tree for that memorable snap.

From standing up straight to knowing your outfit, to the angles the photographer should take to get you at your best.

Watch below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Fashion Fridays: How to pose in photos

