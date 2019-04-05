Fashion Fridays: How to style a leopard skirt

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about how to style one of the most popular clothing items, right now.

Kim XO will show you how to wear this must have piece that everyone is talking about on Instagram — the leopard print skirt.

This skirt has been popular for at least the last year says Kim Appelt. She says it took her a while to buy the print skirt but once she did she realized it was an amazing decision.

Kim will show you five different ways to style this skirt, from casual to dressy.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jennifer Schell moves from verbs to vines

Just Posted

Notley and Kenney swap attacks on trust in Alberta election leaders debate

Albertans go to the polls on April 16

WATCH: Sylvan Lake choir students perform at Spring Sing

Choir students from Sylvan Lake school gathered together from Spring Sing on April 3

Calgary judge denies injunction in investigation of UCP leadership race

RCMP are investigating how leadership candidate Jeff Callaway’s campaign in 2017 was funded

Ed Wychopen running for MLA to create an ‘absolute change’

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

MLA candidate Danielle Klooster wants to forge a new path forward

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

Fashion Fridays: How to style a leopard skirt

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

The 13 survivors: Healing slow to come for some after Humboldt crash

Ahead of April 6, the one-year anniversary since the tragic Humboldt bus crash, we look at those who survived

Four men from Wetaskiwin, Ponoka charged with altering prescriptions

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate prescription drug scam

New attorney general says he will resist pressure on SNC-Lavalin case

David Lametti is now in the public eye over the scandal that’s rocked Trudeau’s government

Canada posts job-market decline in March that follows big gains to start 2019

The March decline followed monthly increases of 66,800 net new jobs in January and 55,900 in February

EI benefits for sick workers cost feds $1 billion a year

Extending EI benefits could rise to an extra $1.3 billion five years later

Panda pregnancy goal of Calgary Zoo’s artificial insemination of star attraction

It won’t be known for some time if she is pregnant

Chevron seeks NEB licence that could nearly double production at Kitimat LNG

Nearly double the 10-million-tonne, 20-year licence it was previously granted

Most Read