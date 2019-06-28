Fashion Fridays: Seven essential shoes for summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about making sure you have the best summer shoes for this season.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet has been away in Europe for the past few weeks and during her travels she has picked up some of the hottest trends that have yet to make their way to Canada.

So, Kim now is bringing them to you.

To start, in this episode she has picked seven essential shoes that are a must have for this summer.

Applet says the white platform sneaker is the number one shoe that is trending in Europe, which is typically ahead of the curve when it comes to fashion.

Check out the other styles Kim has uncovered for you to try on this season.

Watch the episode now.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nicky and Norman Wylie get new horse racing club up and running

Just Posted

Everyone safe after lockdown at two Sylvan Lake schools

Fox Run and Mother Teresa schools were put into lockdown protocol after a perceived threat June 27

UPDATED: Lockdown ended for Fox Run School, Mother Teresa Catholic School in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP are investigating a threat made to the school via an anonymous phone call

Sylvan Lake Council reallocates over $1 million for intersection upgrades

The intersection at Erickson Drive and Hwy 20 will see improvements this construction season

Adopted woman discovers biological roots in Sylvan Lake

Corinne Mielnichuk, 53, discovered her biological relatives settled in Sylvan Lake in the 1800s

Sylvan Lake has a full day of fun slated to celebrate Canada

Canada Day events begin at 10 a.m. and run until 11 p.m. on July 1

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

Chanse Vigen leads the wagon train in Ponoka

Opening night of WPCA racing at the Ponoka Stampede

Liberals look at short-term changes in strategies targeting rural Canada

The government isn’t announcing any new spending, but ways to more efficiently dole out promised cash

Lower youth minimum wage won’t apply at this year’s Calgary Stampede

A new minimum wage of $13/hr is now in effect for Alberta workers aged 13 to 17

Local cowboys take the Stampede lead on opening night

Bareback, team roping has Ponoka sitting pretty in race to the finals

PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Warning: This story contains graphic images

Rock slide in B.C. river may hinder salmon passage

DFO says it is aware that the slide occurred in a narrow portion of the Fraser River

Four-hour tarmac delay violates charter rights of Canadians with a disability: lawsuit

Bob Brown says new rules reduce the distance he can travel by air without putting his health at risk

Accused mother cries at Alberta trial over boy who died of meningitis

Parents charged with failing to provide necessaries of life for their son who died in 2012

Most Read