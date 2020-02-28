Fashion Fridays: Tammy’s big makeover

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday, celebrity stylist Kim XO will be showing you a makeover that you’ve never seen before.

Check out Kim’s video below featuring her neighbour Tammy and her amazing makeover!

Featured businesses: skincare by the De Pieri Clinic, hair by Nicole Pidherny from Pomme Salon, eyebrows and eyelashes by Boutique Esthetics Lounge and makeup by Jenny McKinney.

Subscribe to Kim XO here, and maybe she will pick you for her next subscriber makeover.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into runway chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pul

l together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: How to clean out your closet

