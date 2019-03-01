Fashion Fridays: The white blazer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday Kim XO marks episode 150.

This is a huge milestone for Kim, with more than 35,000 submissions and over three million channel views on YouTube.

For episode 150, Kim Appelt is diving into the quintessential white blazer, why it’s a must have and how to wear it.

With the promise of spring right around the corner, a white blazer is perfect for the season.

Appelt has had a white blazer in her wardrobe for almost 12 years, so she knows all about the importance of keeping this fashion piece on hand.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: Must-have wardrobe basics

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New Courtney Room Restaurant Meshes Menu and Design For a Casually Elegant Parisian Experience

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest one after B&Es lead to highway pursuit

The RCMP worked with Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer RCMP to arrest the suspect involved

PHOTOS: Pink Shirt Day in Sylvan Lake

Pink Shirt Day was celebrated on Feb. 27 and is an anti bullying initiative

Tools worth around $3,000 stolen from Sylvan Lake Habitat for Humanity construction site

The construction manager from the site reported the theft to Sylvan Lake RCMP Wednesday

PHOTOS: Extreme sport witnessed on Sylvan Lake

Photographer Alger Libby captured a few images of athletes para-skiing on the lake

Sylvan Lake woman spreads love of reading to Africa

Library Director Caroline Vandriel recently returned from Uganda where she helped build a library

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould’s place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony

Trudeau said he will review Wilson-Raybould’s testimony before deciding whether she can remain in the Liberal caucus

53 students, staff at Calgary-area school to be tested for TB

Health officials say general public is not at risk

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

Change comes after reports of inappropriate comments

Innisfail RCMP catch males with stolen vehicle

Three male occupants arrested after stolen vehicle found in the ditch

Notley says new energy assessment bill conflicts with purchase of pipeline

Premier says the bill needs major amendments including setting harder limits on the time it can take to do a review

Five things we learned from Wilson-Raybould at the justice committee

Wilson-Raybould provided a detailed accounting of meetings and phone calls on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Compliments chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

CFIA says product was sold nationally

Family warns of dog danger after child bitten at Calgary party

*WARNING*: This story contains graphic images of a dog bite

Team Alberta earns 17 medals in biggest day to date at Games

Alberta now sits in third place of the medal standings with 81 medals

Most Read