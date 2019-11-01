Fashion Fridays: Things a stylist would remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday celebrity stylist Kim XO Appelt takes us into the closet of YouTuber Sunny Lenarduzzi.

Kim removes everything out of Sunny’s closet in order to find the simple basics that are easy to style.

From belts to shoes, to bags, Appelt organizes everything into piles; the yes, the no and the maybe.

While going through the closet, Sunny questions Kim on how to wear certain items that might end up in the yes pile.

Kim lends her expertise to ensure Sunny keeps the items that she will get the most out of, from keeping returning trends to ditching clothes she hasn’t worn in more than a year.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: Aritzia fall haul

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
1958 MGA is owner’s dream car

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake students have ghoulish good time

Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School students enjoyed a Halloween Dance and Fear Factor challenges

Eckville man pleads guilty to over 20 child sexual exploitation charges

The man, who pleaded guilty to 26 charges, returns to Red Deer Provincial Court on Nov. 6

Semi-truck, excavator used to attempt break-in at Eckville bank

RCMP responded to an incident at Mountain View Financial Credit Union in the early hours of Oct. 29

Sylvan Lake students urged to put positivity first

Anthony McLean spoke to students about bullying at Ecole HJ Cody High School on Oct. 24

Eckville area riders saddle up for CFR

Ben Andersen, 20, and Hayden Cole, 19, are competing at the Canadian Finals Rodeo, Oct. 29-Nov. 3

Fashion Fridays: Things a stylist would remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Most Canadians against Trump’s plan to send prescription drugs to U.S.: poll

79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Production limits eased on Alberta oil-by-rail shippers

Government says the short-term measure will help address a lack of pipelines

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Encana moves headquarters from Calgary to U.S., changes name to Ovintiv

CEO says changes won’t result in layoffs or divert investment strategies in Alberta and B.C.

Twitter pulls back on political ads due to ‘significant risks’ of bought influence

Security and privacy researchers and some Democratic politicians hailed Twitter’s decision

Most Read