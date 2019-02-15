Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

It’s cold, it’s snowy and everyone is dealing with dry skin, dry hair and the winter blues.

So, this Fashion Friday Kim XO has you covered with five tips to up your beauty game and have you walking out the door feeling much better.

Kim Appelt, Canada’s fashion stylist knows that a beauty routine is very important when it comes to getting ready for your day.

From hair tips, such as using dry shampoo to eyelash maintenance with castor oil, to scrubbing your lips to keep them from getting chapped— Kim has you covered.

These five tips are easy and quick to do, plus it will keep you looking great.

Watch the video to find out more about how to walk out the door feeling great this February.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

