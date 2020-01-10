Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday, celebrity stylist Kim XO wants to show you what clothing you need to ditch and what you need to buy this season.

If you’re interested in what clothing you should ditch and buy this year, check out Kim’s video below.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into runway chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: How to clean out your closet

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The panoramas of artist Danny Singer

Just Posted

Canada Safety Council reminds drivers to avoid distractions while driving

Distractions, according the Canada Safety Council are dangerous, careless and preventable

Sylvan Lake looks to support sustainability, focusing on core infrastructure in 2020

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre says the Town will continue the work which began in 2019

2020 executive board installed at Sylvan Lake Legion

The new Legion and Ladies Auxiliary board set to continue growth in membership and events in 2020

Trauma supports in place at Sylvan Lake schools in wake of student’s death

Brooke-Lynn Longman died while a patient at the Edmonton Stollery hospital after cardiac arrest

Temperatures to plummet as Sylvan Lake and Eckville head into the weekend

The area is expected to see daytime high of around -30C this weekend and into next week

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

How a missile might have shot a plane down in Iran, and what a probe will look for

At least 63 Canadians and 75 more people heading across to Canada were aboard the plane.

CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in December

Analysts on average had expected an annual rate of 210,000 for December

Crews respond to explosion at Parcels Trucking UPDATED

Explosion happened in the late morning in the east industrial park UPDATED

GoFundMe set up for Lacombe family grieving loss of 22-year-old son

$4,650 has been raised so far to support Adam and Wendy Buyar

Newlyweds, professors, students among Edmonton victims of plane crash in Iran

Couple had gone home over the holidays to get married. Some wedding guests were also on the flight

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

RCMP confirms break and enter at Gull Lake’s Wooden Shoe

Blackfalds RCMP are currently investigating the file

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash

176 people were killed when the plane crashed outside of Tehran

Most Read