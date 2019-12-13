Fired up for winter wear

Story by Devon MacKenzie Photography by Lia Crowe

Laid-back is how Oak Bay firefighter Jason Hodge describes his day-to-day look.

“For me, it’s mostly about function and comfort,” explains the father of three.

“I’m happiest and feel the most confident in a pair of jeans or Carhartts and a T-shirt. I find I spend a lot of time changing clothes with the kids around because we’re always getting into something,” he laughs.

A Victoria native and Oak Bay High School grad, Jason works as a full-time firefighter with the Oak Bay Fire Department, and has served as the executive director for the Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation for the last four years.

“We’re a 100 per cent non-profit foundation, and everything we raise is put back into the community,” Jason explains. “I was on the job for about two years when I decided to get on board. I really believe in my heart that it’s part of the job as a firefighter to give back to the community, and the best part is I have 25 other members of the department as helpers.”

His day-to-day routine during his shifts consists of riding his bike in to the station, hitting his fitness routine, daily drills, daily maintenance checks of the vehicles and cleaning up around the station. Among their day-to-day activities, the firefighters also conduct building inspections around the municipality and, of course, respond to calls.

“I absolutely love my job and I feel very lucky that I got a job with Oak Bay,” he says. “I love the small-town feel and the tight-knit community. Everyone looks out for each other and it feels like a safe place to be.”

Outside of work, Jason and his family have an active outdoor lifestyle.

“We’re into sports, we love the outdoors and during the summer we like to get up for some boating and fishing at our cabin on Horne Lake. That’s why it’s important to me that my style encompasses function and comfort, because with our lifestyle, I don’t have a lot of time to fuss.”

This winter, on January 4 and 5, Jason and other members of the foundation will be recycling Christmas trees by donation at the fire hall (1703 Monterey Avenue).

“All the proceeds will go towards annual bursaries for Oak Bay High students, and anything above and beyond goes back into our other community initiatives,” explains Jason.

For more information on the Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation and the causes it supports, visit oakbayfirefighters.com.

Navy jacket by Barbour ($349) from W&J Wilson Ltd.; navy T-shirt (stylist’s own); jeans by 34 Heritage ($196) from Citizen Clothing.

“Modern Melton” men’s shirt in burnt ($189) by and from ANIAN; jeans by 34 Heritage ($196) from Citizen Clothing.

Grey crew ($98) and toque ($78) by Citizen Goods; jeans by 34 Heritage ($196), all from Citizen Clothing; blue canvas duffel bag ($150) by and from ANIAN.

Photographed on location at the Oak Bay Fire Department’s fire hall at 1703 Monterey Avenue.

