Inspired Style With Lia Crowe – Anna Quinn and CG Morrison

Couple share an appreciation for tattoo art

  • Feb. 20, 2019 11:00 a.m.
  • Life

– Story and photography by Lia Crowe

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Both originally from Victoria, Anna and CG are a couple who share a passion for health and fitness, family and the outdoors. Clearly, they also share an appreciation for expressing their style with beautiful tattoos. Here are some of their favourite things, which add up to some mighty fine style.

Anna Quinn

Social Media Marketer for ChatterBlock

“Good style to me is a clean look with pops of colour, some name brands but not too many. I like it when people take a little bit of a risk. I have a lot of tattoos — got my first one at 20 — but at some point you start running out of space.”

Fashion & beauty

Uniform: High-waisted skinny jeans and bodysuits.

All-time favourite piece: YSL chain wallet.

Currently coveting: The Grete Jacket by Wilfred Free.

Favourite pair of shoes: “I always have a pair of Chuck Taylors (have about 5 pairs now). I’m obsessing over Dr. Martens right now too.”

Favourite day-bag: Louis Vuitton Neverfull (“Basic but fits everything I need for work/day”).

Favourite work tool: Google!

Favourite jewelry piece or designer:My ‘Leo’ necklace by Pachulah goes with just about anything! Also obsessed with designers Leah Alexandra and Catbird.”

Fashion obsession: Bodysuits and Citizens of Humanity jeans.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Handbags.

Necessary indulgence for either fashion or beauty: Eyelashes and brows.

Scent: Givenchy Play Intense – Givenchy Play.

Must-have hair product: Milkshake Purple Shampoo.

Beauty secret: Dry shampoo.

Style inspirations & life

Style icon: Gwen Stefani, Rihanna, and Amber Rose.

Favourite artist: Jonny Murdoch, Victoria tattoo artist.

Piece of art: Tattoos.

Fav print magazine: National Geographic.

Favourite local restaurant: Ebizo and Il Terrazzo.

Favourite cocktail/wine: Cannonball Cabernet Sauvignon.

Album on current rotation: Hip hop playlists always.

Favourite flower: White orchids.

Favourite city to visit: Montreal.

Favourite hotel: Fairmont.

Favourite app: Spotify.

Favourite place in the whole world: Victoria.

CG Morrison

Finance & Administration Manager, Harbour City Kitchens

“I’ve never liked just fitting in. I am always drawn to unique style and fashion that sets you apart from everyone else, rather than fashion that makes you fit in.”

Clothes & grooming

Uniform: “Simple – T-shirt and jeans.”

Favourite denim, brand and cut: Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Stretch Jeans.

Best new purchase: Lululemon training shorts.

Currently coveting: The Jack Boot by Taft.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Sneakers.

Favourite work tool: Microsoft Excel.

Sunglasses: Ray Ban Wayfarer.

Scent: Prada Luna Rossa Sport.

Style inspirations & life

Fav print magazine: GQ.

Last great read: Daily Rituals: How Artists Work by Mason Currey.

Book currently reading: Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins.

Favourite book of all time: Shoe Dog by Phil Knight.

Style Icon: David Beckham.

Favourite artist: Dillon “Dboy” Sachen, Victoria tattoo artist.

Piece of art: My chest tattoo.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Jerry Lorenzo.

Favourite local restaurant: Il Terrazzo.

Favourite Cocktail/Wine: Old Fashioned.

Album on current rotation: Rap Caviar playlist on Spotify.

Favourite flower: Rose.

Favourite city to visit: Tofino.

Favourite hotel: Fairmont.

Favourite app: Spotify.

Anna Quinn and CG Morrison
Previous story
A Business In Focus

Just Posted

Child advocacy centre raising funds through Dream Home Lottery

The child advocacy centre in Red Deer uses its resources to help kids all over Central Alberta

Sylvan Lake Atom C Lakers end season on low note

The Lakers played their final home game of the season, Feb. 16.

RDC Kings Hockey to play charity game in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Community Partners was chosen by the Kings as the Charity of Choice for the Feb. 22 game

Bibles for Grads 2019 looking for names of Grade 12 students

Bibles for Grads is an annual tradition in Sylvan Lake dating back more than 20 years.

Sylvan Lake may soon eliminate hybrid school-playground zones

Amendments to the Traffic Bylaw are expected to come before Town Council at a later date

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Do you live with your partner? More and more Canadians don’t

Statistics Canada shows fewer couples live together than did a decade ago

Maskwacis woman dead, Wetaskiwin man charged with murder

RCMP Major Crimes Unit charge male with first degree murder

Alberta’s Montana Fairbairn just 0.05 points from gold in Women’s Gymnastics

The Strathmore native takes home fourth spot

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

Tears, flowers at impromptu memorial for Syrian children killed in Halifax fire

The family had only lived in the Quartz Drive home for a few months

NDP candidates push for stronger climate action as Singh supports LNG Canada

Singh has tried to project unity in the party while facing internal criticism for poor fundraising and low support in the polls

Alberta’s Pascale Paradis earns bronze in 7.5 km Female Biathlon

Canada Games action carries through to March 2nd

Most Read