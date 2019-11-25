Lia Crowe’s Inspired Style with Lonni van Diest

Creating space to connect and find community

  • Nov. 25, 2019 8:30 a.m.
– Story and photography by Lia Crowe

I meet Lonni at Third Space Coffee, where 100 per cent of profits go directly into Third Space Life Charity, providing free counselling and specialized community programs to locals in need, regardless of financial barriers. As a consultant and operations manager, Lonni is part of a group of like-minded professionals creating a space for people to connect and find community, with an emphasis on mental health matters. Asked what he loves most about his work, he answers, “That all our profits go to our charity, Community Care Program, providing mental health services for people who cannot afford them. The best life lesson I’ve learned working here is that asking for help isn’t weak, it is the complete opposite.”

Outside of work, Lonni is passionate about his son, Ian, and his health. And when it comes to good style for Lonni, it’s all about simple, sharp and masculine.

Clothes/Grooming

Favourite denim, brand and cut: Heritage 34 “Cool.”

Current go-to clothing Item: Stainless Steel Watch by Armani.

Best new purchase: V-neck by Robert Barakett.

Currently coveting: Dwayne Johnson’s Iron Paradise Gym.

Favourite day-bag: Leather bag by Aunts and Uncles.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Shoes.

Sunglasses: Carrera Grand Prix 2.

Scent: “Le Male” by Jean Paul Gautier.

Necessary indulgence: Bright shoelaces.

Favourite hair product: Bumble & Bumble.

Style inspiration/Life

Favourite artist: Andy Warhol.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Versace.

Favourite musician: Michael Jackson, by a landslide!

Era that inspires your style: Right now!

Film that inspires your style: The Great Gatsby.

Favourite local restaurant: Krafty Kitchen.

Favourite cocktail/wine: Bourbon Old Fashioned.

Album on current rotation: Mötley Crüe, Girls, Girls, Girls.

Favourite flower: Daisy.

Favourite city to visit: Montreal, Quebec.

Favourite hotel: Sutton Place, Vancouver.

Favourite App: Spotify.

Favourite place in the whole world: At the barber shop, getting matching cuts with my boy.

Reading material

Fave print magazine: Fantastic Man.

Coffee table book/photography book: Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Last great read: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho.

Book currently reading: The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle.

Favourite book of all time: The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova

.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

