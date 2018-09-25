Okanagan fashion for Boulevard Magazine photographed by Darren Hull at Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Okanagan Fashion Photography Video

Join a behind the scenes look at a Boulevard Magazine photo shoot

  • Sep. 25, 2018 3:45 a.m.
  • Life

As the sun sets, casting a golden glow over Summerhill Pyramid Winery, Boulevard Magazine presents the deep, rich colours of autumn florals. From the burnt yellows of dry grass to the deep blues of autumn skies, fall petal prints reflect the beauty and the bounty of the season. The best of fall fashion from Boulevard.

Photographer Darren Hull set out to record the fashion shoot, not just in still images, but in a behind the scenes video of the day.

Join Darren and Boulevard’s Associate Editor Lia Crowe as they create another stunning fashion photography collection in the Okanagan Valley.

To see more of Darren Hull’s photography visit his website.

Previous story
Inspired Style with Andrew Carter

Just Posted

Red Deer indie band Young Howler releases new EP

Young Howler performed at their release party at Incline Industries in Sylvan Lake on Fri., Sept 21.

Sylvan Lake recognized for recycling excellence

The Waste Transfer Site received an Award of Excellence from Alberta Recycling Management Authority

The Co-operators announced as NexSource Centre sponsor

The Co-operators have been announced as sponsors for the away bench in Arena 2

128 Flags of Remembrance now flying in Sylvan Lake until Nov. 12

Centennial Park boasts 128 Canadian flags to honour 128,000 Canadians killed and missing in action.

Ment to Matter searching for new mentors

Mentors are high school students who are paired with a middle or elementary school student.

Video: Flyers new mascot ‘Gritty’ a bearded, googly-eyed terror

The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their new mascot Monday, and as one would expect of the team that gave us the “Broad Street Bullies,” he’s far from cuddly.

Assault charge withdrawn vs. ex-Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna

Former Toronto player agrees to peace bond

UPDATED: Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in prison for sexual assault

Judge also declared the disgraced comedian a ‘sexually violent predator’

U.S. worker charged after video shows him spitting on customer’s pizza

Jaylon Kerley of Detroit is charged with a felony count of food law violations

Robbery report at outlet mall turns out to be fake: police

Leduc RCMP respond to weapons complaint at premium outlet collection mall

Canada aiming for the moon, and beyond, with new space technology efforts

With an eye on future lunar exploration, Canada’s space agency is calling on companies to present their ideas for everything from moon-rover power systems to innovative mineral prospecting techniques.

New Brunswick Premier meets with lieutenant-governor as Tories, Liberals vie for power

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant said the only other leader he had spoken with since results came in was Green Leader David Coon.

Trudeau looks to restart Canada’s UN charm offensive in New York City

Freeland says the question of job retraining in the 21st century — and the uncertainty that surrounds it — is the federal government’s central preoccupation.

Calgary mayor seeks person who leaked details of closed-door Olympic meeting

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi says he will ask the city’s integrity commissioner to investigate a leak of details from an in-camera council meeting.

Most Read