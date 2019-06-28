Sidney Street Style

Summer fashion in the seaside city’s downtown

  • Jun. 28, 2019 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

Story and photography by Lia Crowe Styling by Shai Thompson

The streets of Vancouver Island’s Sidney provide a vibrant backdrop to our summer street style fashion shoot.

Orange linen top ($133.50) and denim blue linen dress by Angela Mara ($148.50), both from Lilaberry; light brown glasses by Blue Light ($85) and wood and gold earring ($18) from House of Lily Koi; pink roses from Brown’s The Florist Sidney.

White and turquoise linen shirt by Dolcezza ($125) and multi-coloured straw fedora by Echo ($75) from Barbara’s Boutique; turquoise skinny pant by Betty Barclay ($229), yellow cross-body purse by I Medici ($199) from W&J Wilson; white and gold “Bling” sneakers by Hispanitas ($240) from Waterlily Shoes; green floral earrings ($13) and yellow aqua ring ($13) from House of Lily Koi. Aqua Bike by Specialized Cruiser from Russ Hayes, Sidney.

Blue and white stripes dress by Angela Mara ($148.50) and navy floral purse by Anuschka ($285) from Lilaberry; jean jacket by cream ($145) from Waterlily Shoes; silver bib necklace ($78) and silver rhinestone earring ($18) from House of Lily Koi; gerber flowers from Brown’s The Florist, Sidney.

Distressed denim jeans by Zara ($28), cream tank top by Emma’s Closet ($38), brown silver belt by Devil’s Skin ($68), cow bracelet by Streets Ahead ($68), gold rhinestone bracelet ($38), gold hoop earrings ($13), tan and orange sandals by Clarks ($58); orange silk scarf ($18) and orange and cafe floral kimono by Moden ($59), all from House of Lily Koi.

Makeup by Jen Clark

Model: yoga instructor Tessa Rae Hamelin

Photographed on location in the streets of downtown Sidney, at The Sidney Visitor’s Centre and Quince Café & Ice Cream.

