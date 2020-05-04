Sophie Gregoire Trudeau launches podcast series about mental health well-being

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau launches podcast series about mental health well-being

TORONTO — Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has launched a podcast in which she discusses the mental health challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “WE Well-being” podcast features conversations with famous guests and mental health experts including Olympians Silken Laumann and Tessa Virtue, and former NFL player Esera Tuaolo a.k.a. Mr. Aloha. The third episode features her mother-in-law and mental health advocate, Margaret Trudeau, mother of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The 45-minute-long program launched Monday on all major podcast platforms, including iTunes and Spotify.

Gregoire Trudeau, who has recovered from COVID-19 after being diagnosed with the respiratory illness in mid-March, says she wants the podcast to combat mental health stigma and offer strategies to foster well-being.

Each episode focuses on a specific theme — including building resiliency, adolescent brain development and how to stay connected with young people going through tough times. Each episode wraps up with thoughts from leading medical experts on mental health.

Gregoire Trudeau is the official ambassador for WE Well-being, a WE initiative created to empower youth, educators and families to promote their own mental health and that of their community.

“Through this podcast, my mission is to expand the way we think, talk and feel about mental well-being,” Gregoire Trudeau said Monday in a release.

“For those who know me, be assured there will be no taboo left behind.”

The 45-year-old Gregoire Trudeau had just returned from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom when she was diagnosed. The news forced Prime Minister Trudeau to also self-isolate while his wife recovered. Neither he nor their three children have displayed symptoms.

The WE Well-being podcast is also be available on we.org/wewellbeingpodcast.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 is what happened when we all made other plans!

Just Posted

Central zone cases at 88, an increase of one since Sunday

Province provides daily update

Optometrists able to reopen for general eye exams as of May 4

Eye care clinics are able to reopen as Alberta loosens COVID-19 requirements for relaunch

Warm weather increases calls for service for Sylvan Lake RCMP

S.Sgt Jeff McBeth says calls for service dropped “dramatically” when COVID-19 protocols started

96 new cases confirmed in Alberta Sunday, total at 5,766

Central zone has 88 cases

Expect rain starting this afternoon in Red Deer and some parts of central Alberta

Rainfall expected to continue into Monday

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Shula remembered by peers for “playing within the rules”

Shula remembered by peers for “playing within the rules”

‘The work is still getting done’: NHL teams preparing for unusual draft

‘The work is still getting done’: NHL teams preparing for unusual draft

Former Montreal Canadiens player Georges Laraque describes COVID-19 battle

Former Montreal Canadiens player Georges Laraque describes COVID-19 battle

Trudeau: NHL players would need to follow quarantine before season could resume

Trudeau: NHL players would need to follow quarantine before season could resume

Zoos turn to social media to delight, raise money amid virus

Zoos turn to social media to delight, raise money amid virus

Taika Waititi to direct new ‘Star Wars’ film

Taika Waititi to direct new ‘Star Wars’ film

Quebecor wants to “rescue” Cirque du Soleil as company walks financial tightrope

Quebecor wants to “rescue” Cirque du Soleil as company walks financial tightrope

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau launches podcast series about mental health well-being

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau launches podcast series about mental health well-being

Most Read