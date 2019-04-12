Spring blooms fashion

Nature’s first green is gold - Robert Frost

  • Apr. 12, 2019 8:00 a.m.
  • Life

Text and photos by Lia CroweStyling and makeup by Jen Clark

Spring is here, filled with the promise of new beginnings, and like the Robert Frost poem Nothing Gold Can Stay, we’re reminded that although the delicate new growth is beautiful, it’s also fleeting. So celebrate the season of new life with crisp whites, warm blacks and bountiful pops of fresh green! Oak Bay’s Erin McCall takes us to her favourite local haunt, Thorn and Thistle Flowers on St. Patrick Street, and shows us spring’s new look.

A mom of three little boys, Erin is also a grade four teacher at Glenlyon Norfolk School. She also helps out from time to

time at their family business, McCall Gardens, in the catering department. Originally from New York, Erin met her husband, Trevor McCall, at university in New York. The couple lived there until moving to Oak Bay about 10 years ago.

“I absolutely love raising a family here,” Erin says. “We take advantage or our ‘backyard’ by going on family bike rides, walks to the Oak Bay Marina to explore tide pools, fish and crab. We also love to walk down the street to Thorn and Thistle to get penny candy for the boys (they love picking out their special ones) and coffee for ourselves and picking up their beautiful flower arrangements for us or for our friends.”

With a bachelor’s degree in childhood education and a master’s degree in literacy education, it’s no surprise that Erin loves her job. “Everyone I work with truly cares about each and every student and making a difference in their lives,” she says. “I work in such a positive environment, which makes coming to work everyday enjoyable. For me, to see a child learn something new for the first time and knowing I had something to do with their learning, inspires me to get out of bed everyday.”

When it comes to beauty and style, Erin says, “I believe good style is whatever makes you feel good! When it comes to beauty I like to be natural. I am not one to wear too much makeup and I think it is important for people to feel beautiful in their own skin.”

Black “Pia” dress by Fig ($115) and silver cuff bracelet by Jenny Bird ($160) from Tulipe Noire; “La Boheme” mesh watch by Cluse ($135) from Nicholas Randall; resin and metal earrings by Blue Sky, New York ($38) from A La Mode Consignment; headscarf is stylists own.

White bow-collar top by Marc Cain ($330) from W&J Wilson; fern striped pants by Lauren by Ralph Lauren ($40), wedge shoes by Cole Haan ($72), and resin and metal earrings by Blue Sky New York ($38) from A La Mode Consignment; Silver cuff bracelet by Jenny Bird ($160) and leather “Kurva” shopper bag by Elk ($386) both from Tulipe Noire; “La Boheme” mesh watch by Cluse ($135) from Nicholas Randall.

White stripe Kaysey dress, by Gentle Fawn ($129), “La Boheme” mesh watch by Cluse ($135), and palm print drop earrings ($32) and V necklace ($42) by Blackdrop, all from Nicholas Randall; silver cuff bracelet by Jenny Bird ($160) and leather “Kurva” shopper bag by Elk ($386), both from Tulipe Noire.

Organic cotton green sweater by e.d.c ($64) from Nicholas Randall; Wide leg striped pants by Fig ($115) and “Tofte” wallet, by elk ($185) from Tulipe Noire; La LOOP eye wear accessory necklaces (prices vary) from Fairfield Eyecare.

From TWEED magazine

Previous story
Live Edge Design’s Stephanie Farrow creates wooden works of art

Just Posted

Innisfail makes its way into semi-final

Pair of Eagles goals come on some fortuitous bounces

Rosetown earns semi-final chance at rival Lacombe

Redwings jump out to huge 3-0 lead to send Manitoba packing

Notley promises honest, scandal-free government if re-elected in Alberta

Alberta voters have already started heading to the polls this week in advance voting

Sylvan Lake Grade 12 students honoured by faith community

Bibles for Grads was held the afternoon of April 10 at the Community Centre

Election candidates hold forum at Sylvan Lake high school

This forum allow students at the high school to become a part of the diplomatic process

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Western Canada oil and gas producer count down by nearly 300 names since 2014

The loss of producer names is more stark among publicly traded issuers

Calgary man arrested after using unmarked police car as getaway vehicle

Suspect was stopped for running away by a police dog

Edmonton Pride Festival cancelled this year citing ‘current events’

Festival organizers have cancelled this year’s event, due to ‘current political and social environment.’

U.S. and Canadian pipeline delays add appeal to creative options for oil transport, transformation

Trans Mountain expansion and Keystone XL pipeline projects in court limbo trigger new ideas to get oil to market

Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says that he has no role in deciding how caucuses conduct themselves

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Almost 107,000 people are employed directly in the electricity industry in Canada

Most Read