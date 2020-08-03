Summertime and the living is easy!

I am not sure who wrote that, but I like it.

I was thinking about those words this morning as I opened the page of my day with my usual morning walk.

As I stepped into the canvas of another beautiful summer day, it seemed the world outside was filled with promise and endless possibilities.

Overhead the sky, unmarred by clouds, hung soft, baby blue soft, making me think of human babies and puppies and kittens, all soft and warm and lovely.

Of course, when I got home my husband, who did not mean to be, but was, the bearer of bad news, immediately rained on my parade with the ominous words, “there’s a storm coming.”

I chose to ignore him.

“Live in the moment” I chastised gently.

Thankfully, so far, the physical effects of COVID-19 have detoured around my loved ones and myself although I am, for sure, feeling the trickledown economic effects of the nasty virus.

For the first time in more years than I care to recall, I find myself unemployed.

Financially, that does not paint a pretty picture, but weirdly enough I have enjoyed so many delightful experiences this summer, I find myself feeling quite rich, indeed.

I am sure that will change when the reality of less dollars and cents being deposited automatically into my bank account regularly hits home, but for now I am living the words, summer- time and the living is easy.

And it is great!

And, amazingly, I have found a whole new world out there!

I found this world it when I started walking. They say the longest journey begins with a single step and I decided, when I was not doing the usual get-up, get-to-work routine, I would replace it with a get-up, go-for-a-walk routine.

It turns out my walk has had a ripple effect, kind of like when you throw a pebble into a pond, and the ripples just keep on, keeping on.

First, my heart and lungs have thanked me for it. Oh, they haven’t come right out and said, “thank you, Treena, you have made us healthier, but I just know they are grateful. Also, I wear one of those Fitbit things and after my walk, I can brag about how many steps I have taken to my kids. My kids are my role models. They are all physically fit and work hard to stay that way. They truly inspire me.

Another cool ripple effect of my walk is all the other walkers I have been privileged to meet along the way. It’s like the road I walk down slowly comes to life in the morning, reminding me of the corn field in the movie ,”Field of Dreams,’ when it came to life with all those ball players, except, of course, the walkers I meet every day are very much alive.

And as we walk along, another day in beautiful Alberta slowly unfolds before us and in the background, the sun shimmers on blue waters and the birds sing in the trees and life, itself, just seems simple and good.

And as I head home to begin another day, I feel quite rich and lucky for no other reason than it’s summer and the living is easy!