UK tour operator scraps Florida visits over Disney measures

UK tour operator scraps Florida visits over Disney measures

LONDON — Europe’s biggest travel and tourism company, TUI, is cancelling all holidays to Florida from the U.K. until December following the introduction of new hygiene rules at Walt Disney World Resort, including the mandatory use of face coverings.

The firm said Friday it made the decision because the new regulations would “significantly impact the holiday experience” for its customers.

WDWR, which includes four theme parks, will require visitors aged two and above to wear face coverings except when eating or swimming when it reopens in mid-July. Temperature screenings may be required for entry to some locations, and the number of entry tickets will be limited.

TUI said it “commits to only operating holidays where it’s able to guarantee an enjoyable, relaxing and safe holiday without significant changes at their destination.”

Customers are being offered alternatives, including delaying their trip until next year or changing their destination. TUI is also offering a full refund.

TUI is resuming its holiday programme by serving eight destinations across Spain and Greece from July 11, as long as government travel restrictions are eased. Currently, the government advises against all but essential travel but there are hopes within the industry that it will change that recommendation early next week by allowing holidays to destinations deemed to be safe.

WDWR is planning to partially reopen on July 15, but more than 11,000 people have signed a petition calling for a delay due to the recent increase in the number of reported coronavirus cases in Florida.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

The Associated Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Faith-based mutual aid flourishes amid pandemic, protests

Just Posted

38 more Albertans test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Red Deer remains at one active case

7,225 of 7,888 cases in province have recovered

Sylvan Lake RCMP hosting bike registry event

The free event on July 9 is open to the Sylvan Lake area, including Eckville, Benalto and Bentley

Sylvan Lake peewee golfer clinches first win of the season

Brady Durkin, 12, captured the MJT Alberta Season Opener by 13 strokes on June 21-22

Alberta pharmacies to test for COVID-19

City of Red Deer back to one active case of the virus

Sylvan Lake’s Flags of Remembrance has goal of food bank donation

Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank will receive $5,000 if all 128 Plaques of Honour are sponsored

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville areas

Environment Canada placed the watch in effect at 10:30 a.m. on June 24

Christine Lahti plays friend, feminist icon Steinem on PBS

Christine Lahti plays friend, feminist icon Steinem on PBS

Oscar Peterson’s widow thrilled by petition to change metro station name

Oscar Peterson’s widow thrilled by petition to change metro station name

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up: PM

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up: PM

National data standards in the works after COVID-19 highlighted info gaps: Hajdu

National data standards in the works after COVID-19 highlighted info gaps: Hajdu

UK tour operator scraps Florida visits over Disney measures

UK tour operator scraps Florida visits over Disney measures

U.S. officials change virus risk groups, add pregnant women

U.S. officials change virus risk groups, add pregnant women

Alberta heavyweight Tanner Boser says he can help UFC save some money with a win

Alberta heavyweight Tanner Boser says he can help UFC save some money with a win

Raptors scheduled to face Lakers Aug. 1 in return to action

Raptors scheduled to face Lakers Aug. 1 in return to action

Most Read