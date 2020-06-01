What is the new normal?

What is the new normal?

  • Jun. 1, 2020 6:50 p.m.
  • Life

What is the new normal?

For everyone, no doubt, the new normal differs.

For myself, the new normal has got helplessly mixed up with the old normal, and I have discovered I am the same old me, pandemic or not.

Nonetheless, COVID-19 has wrought changes into my life that came suddenly, unexpectedly and not without a certain amount of trepidation.

Now, I find myself at home writing this column instead of in my office breathing in the dust of newspapers past, sipping coffee from my trusty old worn travel mug.

Today, I gaze outside through a lace covered window while sitting at an old wicker deskin my living room. Perched on my desk is one of those old-fashioned green lamps they used to have in long ago newsrooms and, sitting beside my fancy new laptop, is a little miniature typewriter.

And, if I close my eyes, I can visualize myself back there, back in the day, before COVID, before the changes, sitting in a newspaper office, banging out this week’s news.

But that was then, and this is now.

For myself, the new normal has meant changes. Lots of changes.

In fact, COVID has thrust me into a different world.

So, once I found myself here, in this new world, I decided the best and most practical thing to do was to consider my options.

I made to- do lists. I meditated and visualized. And, in my head I turned my house into a place of spotless order and cleanliness. A show home of loveliness.

Of course, the spotless order and cleanliness ideas have stayed in my head, never to be put into action.

And, before long I came to the sad realization that COVID might change a lot of things, but it was not going to change me.

I was still the same old, hang my coat on the back of a chair, slightly messy, slightly disorganized procrastinator that I ever was.

Finally, with the world, myself, included still reeling from the effects of the pandemic I decided the best thing I could do for myself was to get into shape. You know, feel good, feel strong, move your body easily, kind of shape.

The very thought of it made me groan and long for the old normal where I could relax, hang out watch movies and eat copious amounts of popcorn and move slowly, but purposely from fridge to couch.

But resolutely I ignored my own misgivings and set out on a 21-day challenge to become the new and improved me. Everyday I would walk and every day I would do a 30-minute work out.

And, surprising everyone, mostly myself, I am almost done. I only have four days left.

And I have to say that weirdly enough, my early morning walk has been the best new normal I have yet to experience.

In fact, it has been incredibly, delightfully awesome. I have walked in the sunshine and in the pouring rain. I have walked in the wind and in complete and absolute stillness. I have heard the robins sing and I have watched a tiny deer watch me, silently, from the safety of a grove of trees.

And, I have felt nothing less than a sense of awe.

I like this new habit. I think I will keep it.

A new normal. My new normal. And I think that must be a good thing.

An incredibly good thing.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic disrupts rites of passage for many devout families

Just Posted

More provinces moving to further loosen COVID-19 restrictions

More provinces moving to further loosen COVID-19 restrictions

Zero active cases of COVID-19 in central zone

53 people in hospital

New Sylvan Lake playground deferred to 2021

Town Council says it will re-tender the Centennial Park project in 2021 with a $350,000 price tag

WATCH: HJ Cody staff surprise Sylvan Lake graduates

Staff from HJ Cody surprised graduates Saturday morning with a special gift

Sylvan Lake RCMP searching for missing man

Steven Hull was last seen in Sylvan Lake the morning of May 28.

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Canada’s Olympic, Paralympic athletes get $5 million upon return to sport

Canada’s Olympic, Paralympic athletes get $5 million upon return to sport

NHL plans to test players for COVID-19 daily if games resume

NHL plans to test players for COVID-19 daily if games resume

Ottawa 67’s head coach Andre Tourigny named CHL coach of the year

Ottawa 67’s head coach Andre Tourigny named CHL coach of the year

‘The Walrus and the Whistleblower’ profiles ‘walrus whisperer’ battle with Marineland

‘The Walrus and the Whistleblower’ profiles ‘walrus whisperer’ battle with Marineland

Masks and social distancing work, new analysis finds

Masks and social distancing work, new analysis finds

What is the new normal?

What is the new normal?

Passengers and employees at Pearson airport must now wear masks ‘at all times’

Passengers and employees at Pearson airport must now wear masks ‘at all times’

Most Read