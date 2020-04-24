Mulhurst Bay Books and Gifts is offering online shopping of their book selection with delivery. (Photo/ www.mulhurstbaybooks.com)

Mulhurst Bay Books and Gifts is bringing pages to porches

Local bookstore is delivering sanitized books amid pandemic.

With most people spending more time at home than usual, many are picking up new and old hobbies to keep entertained. A popular choice among many is to sit down and enjoy a reading a book.

Mulhurst Bay Books and Gifts is helping readers during the pandemic get their hands on hardcopies of books.

“We are delivering sanitized books,” says Mulhurst Bay Books and Gifts co-owner Kathy Miller.

Readers can visit their website and select what books they want to order, and being a used book resource you can get hit titles for a bargain.

“It’s been wonderful,” Miller says in regards to peoples’ response to their delivery program.

Sealed in plastic and with credit or etransfer payments, the local bookstore is delivering books right to your home.

Free delivery within a 60 km radius of Mulhurst bay is available with an online purchase of books worth $25 or more. To have the books delivered to Edmonton for free the bookstore requires a purchase of $30 or more.

To browse Mulhurst Bay Books and Gifts online selection you can visit www.mulhurstbaybooks.com.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Town of Sylvan Lake checks in with local businesses with new survey

Just Posted

Eckville’s annual Bull Arena and Indoor Rodeo cancelled

The COVID-19 pandemic and downturn in the economy are cited as the reason for cancellation

COVID-19 update: Mass gathering restriction will apply for ‘foreseeable future’

319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta

High school graduations postponed in Red Deer

Public and Catholic school district decide to delay ceremonies

Sylvan Lake RCMP ask for help locating missing person

Joshua Hutton was last seen near Rocky Mountain House on April 21.

Bentley Farmer’s Market makes the move to online

The digital marketplace provides vendors a space to safely sell products during the pandemic

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Appeal of Ponoka County Northwest ASP dismissed by court

Ponoka Right to Farm ordered to pay County’s court costs

Mulhurst Bay Books and Gifts is bringing pages to porches

Local bookstore is delivering sanitized books amid pandemic.

AP-NORC poll: Most losing jobs to virus think they’ll return

78 per cent believe those jobs will return

Countries take different approaches in lifting lockdown

No simple, one-size-fits-all answer

Feds to unveil rent relief for businesses forced to shut down during pandemic

Feds to partner with provinces and territories

Mass killing in Nova Scotia began with attack, binding of girlfriend: source

Details emerge into shootings

Preventive measures at Alberta meat plants came too late to stop outbreaks

Preventive measures at Alberta meat plants came too late to stop outbreaks

Alberta teen who shot and paralyzed German tourist sentenced to 21 months

Alberta teen who shot and paralyzed German tourist sentenced to 21 months

Most Read