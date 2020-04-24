Mulhurst Bay Books and Gifts is bringing pages to porches

Mulhurst Bay Books and Gifts is offering online shopping of their book selection with delivery. (Photo/ www.mulhurstbaybooks.com)

With most people spending more time at home than usual, many are picking up new and old hobbies to keep entertained. A popular choice among many is to sit down and enjoy a reading a book.

Mulhurst Bay Books and Gifts is helping readers during the pandemic get their hands on hardcopies of books.

“We are delivering sanitized books,” says Mulhurst Bay Books and Gifts co-owner Kathy Miller.

Readers can visit their website and select what books they want to order, and being a used book resource you can get hit titles for a bargain.

“It’s been wonderful,” Miller says in regards to peoples’ response to their delivery program.

Sealed in plastic and with credit or etransfer payments, the local bookstore is delivering books right to your home.

Free delivery within a 60 km radius of Mulhurst bay is available with an online purchase of books worth $25 or more. To have the books delivered to Edmonton for free the bookstore requires a purchase of $30 or more.

To browse Mulhurst Bay Books and Gifts online selection you can visit www.mulhurstbaybooks.com.



