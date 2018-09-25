Mike Garth from Village Brewery in Calgary attends the Taste of Stettler for the first time at the Hub Sept. 21. He said he came to raise awareness about Village Brewery’s beers, ciders and seasonal drinks. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Vendors come from Lacombe, Calgary to participate in a Taste of Stettler

Rotary hosts Taste of Stettler

Lisa Joy

News Staff

Ritesh Patel, left, and Dhouv Patel from Stettler’s Tim Hortons had hot coffee, Tim bits and other treats for participants of Taste of Stettler at the Hub on Sept. 21. Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent

Rieley and Kaleigh from Lacombe’s family restaurant Cilantro and Chive participate in A Taste of Stettler Sept. 21. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent) Rieley and Kaleigh from Lacombe’s family restaurant Cilantro and Chive participate in A Taste of Stettler Sept. 21. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

The Stettler Pita Pit served up appetizers at the Taste of Stettler event at the Hub on Sept. 21. From the Pita Pit are, from left, Amanda Ollerhead, Richard Ollerhead and Jaime Comchi. On the right Colin Brausen fills his plate with samples. Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent

Eric Weiss from Clarus of Calgary had wine samples for participants of Taste of Stettler at the Hub on Sept. 21. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

Sarah Tschrieter and Paige Martin from Stettler Boston Pizza decorate delicious desserts during Taste of Stettler at the Hub on Sept. 21. Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent

Rob Richmon of Stettler Co-op discusses various wines with Roxanne Dickie, left, and Brandi Page during Taste of Stettler Sept. 21. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Stacey Benjamain from the Stettler Board of Trade, left, and Fran Snowden of Stettler Rotary Club sell tickets at Taste of Stettler, while Eric Snowden counts money. The 200 available tickets sold out fast for the annual Rotary Taste of Stettler event held at the Hub on Sept. 21. Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent

