13th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast held in Sylvan Lake

The 13th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was a massive success with a full crowd of people attending.
The event took place at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre from 6:30 to 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 3.
During the event the crowd was welcomed by the event’s emcee and minister of the Emerge Church Todd Pratt, followed by a speech by Sylvan Lake Mayor Megan Hanson, the singing of Oh Canada and a delicious breakfast.
Following breakfast a digital presentation was shown reflecting on events that occurred over the past year in the community.
Ten speakers then came forward to give the ‘prayers for the community’ including:
- Joan Barnes who gave the prayer for mayor and council
- Tim Bergmann who gave the prayer for law enforcement and first responders
- Edward Lavoie who gave the prayer for agriculture and farming
- Kathy Inglis who gave the prayer for the education system and schools
- Leah McIntyre who gave the prayer for the business community and financial institutes
- Elizma Bouwer who gave the prayer for the heath care system and medical professionals
- Jonathan Nash who gave the payer for the churches and their leaders
- Heather Donald who gave the prayer for social issues, marriages and families
- Josh Rebalbos who gave the prayer for youth and children
- Ilya Dourmanov who gave the prayer for newcomers to Canada
The event also featured guest speaker Jason Persaud who talked about different forms of leadership and ‘leveraging your leadership for good.’
“Leveraging your leadership for good is a responsibility that each and everyone of us has to take,” Persaud said.
“All of us have influence, all of us influence someone in our homes. Let’s recognize that each one of us has influence to do good today,” he added.
Many special guests were also in attendance at the event including all the members of the Sylvan Lake Town Council (Teresa Rilling, Ian Oostindie, Graham Parsons, Tim Mearns, Kjeryn Dakin and Jas Payne), MP for Red Deer/Lacombe Blaine Calkins, MLA for Sylvan Lake/Innisfail Deving Dreeshen, MLA for Red Deer South Jason Stephan, MLA for Lacombe/Ponoka Jennifer Johnson, Mayor of Bentley Greg Rathjen and the Mayor of Norglenwold Cyril Gurevitch.
Overall for those in attendance, the event echoed how the Town of Sylvan Lake is an incredible community and how we should all be very honoured and very proud to reside here, Pratt said.
“This was an incredible morning where both what Mayor Megan said and what Jason said were incredibly rich words about loving, about honouring and about servant humble leadership.”
The speaker was incredibly moving, he added.
“I always tell my congregation we want to be a contagious people. That people would want God because of how we act and how we behave and that was echoed and communicated here so well.”