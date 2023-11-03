13th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast held in Sylvan Lake

The 13th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Nov. 3 saw a full crowd with many special guests in attendance including guest speaker Jason Persaud, Mayor Megan Hanson, the Sylvan Lake Town Council (Teresa Rilling, Ian Oostindie, Graham Parson, Tim Mearns, Kjeryn Dakin and Jas Payne), MP for Red Deer/Lacombe Blaine Calkins, MLA for Sylvan Lake/Innisfail Devin Dreeshen, MLA for Red Deer South Jason Stephan, MLA for Lacombe/Ponoka Jennifer Johnson, Mayor of Bentley Greg Rathjen and Mayor of Norglenwold Cyril Gurevitch. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Emerge Church minister Todd Pratt was the emcee for the event. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Mayor Megan Hanson gave a speech for the event about being grateful to the community. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Joan Barnes led the prayer for Mayor and Council during the event. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Tim Bergmann led the prayer for Law Enforcement and First Responders during the event. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Edward Lavoie led the prayer for Agriculture and Farming during the event. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Kathy Inglis led the prayer for the Education System and Schools during the event. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) On behalf of Scott McDermott Leah McIntyre said the prayer for the Business Community and Financial Institutes during the event. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Jonathan Nash led the prayer for Churches and their leaders during the event. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Elizma Bouwer led the prayer for the Health Care System and Medical Professionals during the event. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Josh Rebalbos led the prayer for Youth and Children during the event. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Heather Donald led the prayer for Social Issues, Marriages and Families during the event. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Ilya Dourmanov led the prayer for Newcomers to Canada during the event. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Guest speaker Jason Persaud gave a speech about ‘leveraging your leadership for good’ during the event. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)

The 13th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was a massive success with a full crowd of people attending.

The event took place at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre from 6:30 to 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 3.

During the event the crowd was welcomed by the event’s emcee and minister of the Emerge Church Todd Pratt, followed by a speech by Sylvan Lake Mayor Megan Hanson, the singing of Oh Canada and a delicious breakfast.

Following breakfast a digital presentation was shown reflecting on events that occurred over the past year in the community.

Ten speakers then came forward to give the ‘prayers for the community’ including:

Joan Barnes who gave the prayer for mayor and council

Tim Bergmann who gave the prayer for law enforcement and first responders

Edward Lavoie who gave the prayer for agriculture and farming

Kathy Inglis who gave the prayer for the education system and schools

Leah McIntyre who gave the prayer for the business community and financial institutes

Elizma Bouwer who gave the prayer for the heath care system and medical professionals

Jonathan Nash who gave the payer for the churches and their leaders

Heather Donald who gave the prayer for social issues, marriages and families

Josh Rebalbos who gave the prayer for youth and children

Ilya Dourmanov who gave the prayer for newcomers to Canada

The event also featured guest speaker Jason Persaud who talked about different forms of leadership and ‘leveraging your leadership for good.’

“Leveraging your leadership for good is a responsibility that each and everyone of us has to take,” Persaud said.

“All of us have influence, all of us influence someone in our homes. Let’s recognize that each one of us has influence to do good today,” he added.

Many special guests were also in attendance at the event including all the members of the Sylvan Lake Town Council (Teresa Rilling, Ian Oostindie, Graham Parsons, Tim Mearns, Kjeryn Dakin and Jas Payne), MP for Red Deer/Lacombe Blaine Calkins, MLA for Sylvan Lake/Innisfail Deving Dreeshen, MLA for Red Deer South Jason Stephan, MLA for Lacombe/Ponoka Jennifer Johnson, Mayor of Bentley Greg Rathjen and the Mayor of Norglenwold Cyril Gurevitch.

Overall for those in attendance, the event echoed how the Town of Sylvan Lake is an incredible community and how we should all be very honoured and very proud to reside here, Pratt said.

“This was an incredible morning where both what Mayor Megan said and what Jason said were incredibly rich words about loving, about honouring and about servant humble leadership.”

The speaker was incredibly moving, he added.

“I always tell my congregation we want to be a contagious people. That people would want God because of how we act and how we behave and that was echoed and communicated here so well.”

