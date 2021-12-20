Funding distributed to 60 4-H clubs across Alberta

Several central Alberta 4-H clubs and districts have received funding this year

4-H Canada’s annual Farm Credit Canada (FCC) 4-H Club Fund will see $100,000 in funding distributed to more than 200 4-H clubs, districts, and regions across Canada this year.

In Alberta 60 4-H clubs, districts and regions received a combined total of $29,400.

The FCC 4-H Club Fund provides up to $500 in funding per club, district, or region to support initiatives and activities such as developing existing programs, the purchase of resource materials, volunteer supports, or covering costs associated with local events.

“Thanks to FCC, our strong partner of more than 25 years, this fund will once again serve as an important resource for 4-H at the grassroots level, supporting the exciting activities of our 4-H clubs across Canada,” said 4-H Canada CEO, Shannon Benner.

“Through support from the FCC 4-H Club Fund, 4-H youth leaders have the opportunity to further their engagement in activities and programming in the areas that they are passionate about, empowering them as engaged and responsible youth who effect positive change not just within their communities, but around the world.”

Some of the central Alberta 4-H clubs to receive funding include:

• Bashaw 4-H Beef Club;

• Byemoor 4-H beef Club;

• Crestomere 4-H Multi Club;

• East Ponoka 4-H Beef;

• Ponoka District 4-H Council;

• Rosebrier 4-H Beef Club;

• Silver Valley 4-H Riders;

• Stettler Silver Stars 4-H Horse Club;

• Thorsby 4-H Multi Club;

• And West Ponoka 4-H Beef.

The FCC 4-H Club fund is part of a $250,000 commitment by FCC to 4-H in Canada for 2021-2022.

This is to provide support at the club level and towards the programming an initiatives of 4-H Canada and provincial 4-H organizations.

“Many of our customers and employees have benefited from 4-H programs. Others have seen first-hand the excitement and enthusiasm in the faces of young people participating in these activities,” said Todd Klink, FCC’s chief marketing officer.

“Whether or not those who participate in a 4-H club decide to pursue a career in agriculture, these programs provide a toolbox of leadership skills they can carry with them the rest of their lives.”



