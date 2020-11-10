COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

713 additional COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

Central zone drops to 317 active cases

Alberta reported 713 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The number of new cases pushed the province above 8,000 active cases of the virus.

There are 207 cases in hospital across Alberta, with 43 in the ICU.

There have been 376 deaths from COVID-19, up seven from Monday.

The central zone had a drop in active cases Tuesday, falling to 317 after 330 were reported in the region Monday.

The City of Red Deer remained at 94 active cases.

According to the local geographic area map on the government of Alberta website, these cases are split, with 36 active cases in Red Deer north, eight in the city’s southwest (Gaetz Avenue area) and 50 in the east.

Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School is still managing an outbreak, with three cases.

The government’s geospatial map, with the municipality setting, showed Red Deer County had seven active cases Tuesday, 11 for the Town of Sylvan Lake, 19 for the City of Lacombe, three in Lacombe County and six in Clearwater County.

Mountain View County had 15 active cases and there were 10 in Kneehill County.

Camrose County had four active cases, while the City of Camrose had 28 active cases.

There are 26 active cases in the City of Wetaskiwin and no active cases in the County of Stettler.

According to the same Alberta map with the local geographic setting, there were three active cases in Rimbey (west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County), 26 active cases in Ponoka (east Ponoka County) and 61 active cases in Wetaskiwin (Maskwacis).

Calgary and Edmonton continue to be the key driver of the virus in Alberta, with nearly 6,700 active cases between the two zones.

Due to technical issues, COVID-19 testing data was still not available Tuesday on the government’s website.

