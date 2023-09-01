A business investing in the community of Eckville is looking for a store name

Tamarack Ventures is currently doing a naming contest for the building with a $100 prize

Tamarack Ventures is currently doing a naming contest for the building which used to be the Fields store with a $100 gift card prize to be given to the winner. (photo provided by Terrell Fentiman)

An organization called Tamarack Ventures is investing in the Town of Eckville with the building that used to be the old Fields Store located at 5016 50 St.

Through the process, the company has been working with the Town to develop the building in a way that would be complimentary to the town’s needs and functionality, director of operations for Tamarack Ventures Terrell Fentiman said.

One of the ways the company has been working with the Town is with the ongoing naming contest, Fentiman added.

“We have had quite a few name submissions and currently we are working with the Town to promote the same ad so we are anticipating a few more submissions.”

Interest in the project has been growing in the community, according to Fentiman.

“People in the community have seemed quite interested and quite excited about the whole thing,” he said.

Fentiman added that although The old Fields Store left the community, he still believes the space can be utilized effectively.

“Even though Fields felt that the community wasn’t able to support it, we at Tamarack are committed to building partnerships with smaller, local businesses and this was ultimately the path we decided on.”

Currently, the building has four tenants already signed on including Rose Beauty Company, Block Creek Mercantile, Phoenix Dance and Legacy Prosthetics and Orthotics.

All of the businesses are scheduled to be operating by mid-October with one already currently operating, Fentiman added.

“Believing in growing together with our tenants, we are trying to build long-term relationships with our tenants and the community to both support them and facilitate great local businesses.”

There is also one spot still vacant in the building.

“We do have some interest in that last space but we just haven’t been able to actually get somebody to be able to get in yet. I’m sure that once the building is up and running in October that space will probably go pretty quickly though,” Fentiman said.

Individuals interested in submitting a name suggestion can do so by emailing admin@tamarackproperties.ca with the subject line ‘Eckville Building Contest.’ Then Inside the email individuals should include their name, contact info and the building name suggestion.

The final date to submit names for the naming contest is on Sept. 20 and the winner will receive a $100 gift card to one of the stores within the mini-mall during the Fall Harvest Festival which is currently being planned by the tenants to take place in October.

