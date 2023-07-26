A new mural has been installed in downtown Sylvan Lake

The mural installed by the Moon and Lotus on 50 A Ave. is part of the Towns mural project

The mural installment by the Moon and Lotus on 50 A Ave. is one of two murals that are being installed this summer as part of the Town’s mural project. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)

A new mural is shining brightly in Sylvan Lake.

The new piece has been installed near 50 A Ave. on Festival St by the Moon and Lotus.

The mural provides an element of beauty and are strategically placed around the downtown to draw foot-traffic to support the businesses in the area, economic development officer Amanda Mercer said.

“Art is a big part of the look and feel of the festival street area and the downtown overall. It helps to create an interesting atmosphere along the streetscape and provides something else for residents and visitors to see and explore.”

“Murals encourage people to explore the downtown area, fostering a sense of community pride and belonging among residents,” culture coordinator Tom Bradshaw added.

The mural titled ‘Blooming Alberta’ painted by artist Sarah Johnston depicts the western blue flag the only iris native to Alberta, a bachelor’s button and chamomile. These flowers are placed on a geometric background comprised of hearts showing that Albertans show kindness in all forms.

The piece also depicts the cultivation of natural beauty and coming together to make a rich and healthy environment for all to thrive, Mercer said.

“From the very rare and endangered iris to the common wildflower Alberta cultivates flowers large and small which provide space for pollinators to thrive and supports a healthy ecosystem that has clean air, stable soil, protection from severe weather and other wildlife.”

The ability to install this mural came from a grant received by the Town from the federal government in 2022.

A second mural which is part of the same mural project is set to be installed later this summer.

