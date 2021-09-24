Alberta RCMP charge two males for fraudulent cattle purchases across Alberta

A total of 19 animals were seized and identified through registered livestock brands.

A report was received by the Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigation Unit on Aug. 19, 2021 regarding an alleged fraudulent purchase of cattle in Tofield, Alta.

The Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigation Unit’s investigation determined that suspects had allegedly purchased cattle with a fraudulent check and transported the cattle out of Alberta without brand inspection.

Livestock Services of Saskatchewan were called to assist and a location was identified where the cattle were believed to be grazing.

Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigation Unit with the assistance of Livestock Services of Saskatchewan executed a search warrant in Spiritwood, SK, on Sept. 2, 2021 and seized two pure bred Black Angus bulls and located evidence of additional victims.

A subsequent search warrant was executed on Sept. 16, 2021 where Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigation Unit recovered cattle subject of alleged fraud committed by the same suspects in Thorsby, Alta., and Lloydminster, SK.

A total of 19 animals were seized and identified through registered livestock brands and/or registered pure bred tattoos.

Shane Hoff and Shanon Hoff, both of Two Hills, Alta., have been charged with Fraud Over $5,000 and are scheduled to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on Oct. 18, 2021.

In a press release Alberta RCMP state, “Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigation Unit investigators encourage all livestock owners to brand their cattle and horses as this is the primary means of ownership identification and in most cases, relied upon for successful prosecution.”

RCMP say that Shane and Shanon Hoff are believed to have been involved in similar business transactions and ask that you contact the Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigation Unit at 403-598-6991, or your local police if you have information about similar incidents.