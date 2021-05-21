File photo

File photo

Alberta RCMP focus on enforcing sober driving over Victoria Day long weekend

Alberta RCMP will be out patrolling and removing impaired drivers from the roads this long weekend.

Alberta RCMP say they are expecting less traffic on provincial highways this Victoria Day long weekend due to current public health restrictions.

Alberta RCMP will be out patrolling and removing impaired drivers from the roads as they participate in National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day on Saturday May 22.

This annual initiative is a national campaign held from May 18 to 24 and is led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police. The initiative is also part of Canada Road Safety Week (CRSW).

The country-wide campaign aims to make Canadian roads and highways the safest in the world by promoting safe driving behaviours as they relate to impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and more.

“In 2020, approximately 20 per cent of all fatal motor vehicle collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions involved impaired driving. Last year, Alberta RCMP charged 40 motorists with impairment over the Victoria Day Long weekend alone,” says Insp. Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “We want to ensure that everyone, wherever they may be travelling over the long weekend, does so safely.”

The Alberta RCMP says they will work together with law enforcement agencies across the province during CRSW and the holiday long weekend to ensure road users are adhering to traffic laws and practicing smart driving behaviours.

Sylvan Lake students raising awareness of gendered violence with annual walk

File photo
