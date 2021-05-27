file photo

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit lay charges in homicide on Ermineskin Cree Nation

An additional arrest has been made in relation to the homicide of Albert Dean Wildcat.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has made an additional arrest in relation to the homicide of Albert Dean Wildcat, 51, of Ermineskin Cree Nation.

On April 11, 2021, at 6:19 a.m., Maskwacis RCMP responded to a call of a stabbing at a residence on Ermineskin Cree Nation, Alta.

Maskwacis RCMP and Emergency Medical Services attended the scene where they treated Wildcat for injuries suffered at the residence before transferring him to hospital to further treatment.

Further investigation indicated a home invasion had allegedly occurred where a number of suspects forcibly entered the residence on Ermineskin Cree Nation and injured Wildcat.

Maskwacis RCMP’s investigation resulted in the arrest of two subjects, Leon Clark Ermineskin, 25, and Justin James Laroque, 33, both of Ermineskin Cree Nation for aggravated assault and additional charges. Ermineskin and Laroque were remanded into custody awaiting court.

Wildcat remained in hospital until he succumbed to his injuries and died on April 15, 2021. An autopsy was conducted by the Edmonton Office of he Chief Medical Examiner on April 16, 2021.

The investigation was taken over by Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit following the death of Wildcat. Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit furthered the investigation in partnership with Maskwacis RCMP, Maskwacis General Investigation Section, RCMP Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Police Dog Services, and the Strathcona County RCMP Detachment.

On April 22, 2021, Alberta RCMP Major Crimes unit charged both Ermineskin and Laroque with second degree murder.

On May 27, 2021, Alberta RCMP released that an additional arrest has been made and a charge laid in connection with the homicide of Wildcat.

Kris Tyrell Rain, 23, of Samson Cree Nation has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Following a judicial hearing, Rain was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on June 1, 2021.


