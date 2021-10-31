Alberta RCMP reminds road users to creep it safe this Halloween

Alberta RCMP give out tips on how to be the safest trick-or-treater this year

Alberta RCMP are reminding Albertans that ghosts, goblins, and ghouls aren’t the only thing to watch for on October 31.

They are asking that road users be mindful of trick-or-treaters this Halloween and to, “keep an eye out for all the princesses, dragons, and cowboys taking to our streets and sidewalks.”

To keep everyone safe this Halloween as they partake in spooky festivities Alberta RCMP have a couple tips to, “ensure everyone has a safe and fa-boo-lous time!”

Some of these tips include:

What’s scarier than things that go bump in the night? Impaired driving. Do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Schedule a taxi, ride share, designated driver, or flying broomstick to get home safely.

Motorists have ghost to be alert! Beware of pedestrians and increased foot traffic.

No need to be afraid of the dark. Carry a flashlight, wear a bright costume, or add reflective material to your spook-tacular get-up so that motorists can easily see you.

Going all out with your costume? Fang-tastic! Just ensure masks or hoods do not obstruct your vision and that you are able to see clearly.

Even monsters and fairy-tale creatures need to abide by the rules of the road. Be sure to use crosswalks and follow traffic signals.

It is always a ghoul idea for children to travel with parents, guardians, or in a trusted group.

It may sound candy-corny, but remember to have fun!



