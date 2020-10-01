Alberta RCMP urges citizens to safe ‘gourd’ their cabins

There were over 650 reported seasonal property break and enters in Alberta in 2019.

Alberta RCMP is urging citizens to consider crime prevention when closing up their cabins for the season.

In 2019 there were over 650 reported break and enters to seasonal properties in the Alberta RCMP jurisdiction. October, November, and December had the highest numbers of reported break and enters.

Some break and enters could have also occurred during these months but were reported in the spring. Alberta RCMP are urging citizens to safe ‘gourd’ their cabins this winter with some fall theft prevention tips:

• It’s not just pumpkins that should be hollow this time of year, remember to take home all valuables.

• Don’t ‘fall’ into old habits. If you can’t take all valuables home, be sure to lock them in a shed or garage.

• Help ‘squash’ crime by locking all doors and windows.

• Safe ‘gourd’ your cabin by periodically checking on your property.

• ‘Leaf’ robbers ‘stumped’ by installing alarms and surveillance cameras.

• Make a criminal ‘beleaf’ you’re there by installing timers on lights.

• Keep autumn-mobiles and toys safe by locking them in a secure building or take them home.

Alberta RCMP will be using #SeasonalSafety for the duration of October. For more crime prevention and safety tips, follow @RCMPAlberta (Twitter) and @RCMPinAlberta (Facebook).

If you see something suspicious, report it to your local police service. If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.



