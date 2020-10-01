file photo

Alberta RCMP urges citizens to safe ‘gourd’ their cabins

There were over 650 reported seasonal property break and enters in Alberta in 2019.

Alberta RCMP is urging citizens to consider crime prevention when closing up their cabins for the season.

In 2019 there were over 650 reported break and enters to seasonal properties in the Alberta RCMP jurisdiction. October, November, and December had the highest numbers of reported break and enters.

Some break and enters could have also occurred during these months but were reported in the spring. Alberta RCMP are urging citizens to safe ‘gourd’ their cabins this winter with some fall theft prevention tips:

• It’s not just pumpkins that should be hollow this time of year, remember to take home all valuables.

• Don’t ‘fall’ into old habits. If you can’t take all valuables home, be sure to lock them in a shed or garage.

• Help ‘squash’ crime by locking all doors and windows.

• Safe ‘gourd’ your cabin by periodically checking on your property.

• ‘Leaf’ robbers ‘stumped’ by installing alarms and surveillance cameras.

• Make a criminal ‘beleaf’ you’re there by installing timers on lights.

• Keep autumn-mobiles and toys safe by locking them in a secure building or take them home.

Alberta RCMP will be using #SeasonalSafety for the duration of October. For more crime prevention and safety tips, follow @RCMPAlberta (Twitter) and @RCMPinAlberta (Facebook).

If you see something suspicious, report it to your local police service. If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 cases in Alberta up by 153 Wednesday

Just Posted

Alberta RCMP urges citizens to safe ‘gourd’ their cabins

There were over 650 reported seasonal property break and enters in Alberta in 2019.

COVID-19 cases in Alberta up by 153 Wednesday

Central zone sits at 19 active cases

Sylvan Lake family says they are ‘blessed’ to have found their home in Central Alberta

Onsy and Rosemary Tawadrous immigrated to Canada in 2011 and made their home in Sylvan Lake

160 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta on Tuesday

Province now has 1,571 active cases

Town of Sylvan Lake chooses projects for Municipal Stimulus Program

Municipal Stimulus Program is for “shovel-ready” infrastructure and part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan

No safe mask option for bearded members, RCMP says, but force is exploring solutions

RCMP says respirator not mandatory in all front-line situations, but sometimes needed to reduce risk

TransAlta and Tidewater selling Pioneer Pipeline to Atco instead of TC Energy

The Pioneer Pipeline includes 131 kilometres of operating pipeline in Alberta

Central Alberta author Eleanor Bertin thrilled to mark latest novel release

Bertin joins other authors for a book signing at Stettler’s Sweet Home on Main on Oct. 3rd

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

Albertans the speediest behind wheel, according to national dangerous driving survey

Finder.com looks into dangerous and reckless driving habits across the country

Metis pilot Teara Fraser profiled in new DC Comics graphic novel of women heroes

The Canadian pilot’s entry is titled: ‘Teara Fraser: Helping Others Soar’

Leduc Man still missing, RCMP concerned for his well being

31-year-old Ryan Mcleod has been missing since Sept. 10, 2020.

Tractor fire east of Ponoka doused

Flames extinguished with foam additive

Wetaskiwin restaurant asks City for help with excessive property damage caused by continuous loiterers

Employees say that they are scared for themselves and their customers.

Most Read