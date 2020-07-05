Albertans get an extra free order of COVID-19 masks

Packages will be available July 13 at fast food restaurants

Free non-medical masks will soon be back at A&W, McDonald’s Canada and Tim Hortons locations across Alberta.

Distribution of the masks will resume on July 13. More details will be included with the launch announcement, says the provincial government.

In June, 20 million masks were distributed through restaurant partners, municipalities, long-term care facilities, First Nations and Metis Settlements and other organizations.

“The first phase of free mask distribution in Alberta was a huge success and the response was an incredible show of community support. Thank you to all Albertans who are doing their part to keep each other safe as we move through stage two of relaunch,” said Health Minister Tyler Shandro in a release Sunday.