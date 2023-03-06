Ambulatory Care Service Closing Early

The ambulatory care service will be closing early due to physician coverage gaps

Sylvan Lake’s community health centre will be closing early Monday (March 9) due to the ongoing issue of physician shortages impacting communities across the country.

The Sylvan Lake Advance Ambulatory Care Service will be closing at 9 p.m., Alberta Health Service announced.

The temporary closure is necessary as it can’t operate without an onsite physician, officials said.

Individuals arriving at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre will be redirected to other available care options including returning when service resumes, booking an appointment with a family doctor or called Health Link at 8-1-1 for medical information.

People will also be able to access medical care from facilities in nearby communities including Innisfail, Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer if it is an urgent health concern.

SLAACS offers diagnosis and treatment for urgent non-life-threatening conditions including minor cuts or burns, muscle and joint strains, bone fractures and fever in young children.

Business hours are expected to resume as normal from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

