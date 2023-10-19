An event for trick-or-treaters of all ages is coming to Sylvan Lake

A trick-or-treat extravaganza is coming to downtown Sylvan Lake on Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

No on is too young or too old for some Halloween excitement, culture and tourism supervisor Channelle Brooker said.

“We wanted to make sure everyone gets to enjoy the Halloween spirit in the best way possible. By hosting this event on a Saturday afternoon before Halloween, families have more time to get dressed up, explore the downtown area, and have a blast without feeling rushed.”

“Plus, it’s another chance for the kids to show off their awesome costumes,” she added.

New to the event this year is the chance to visit Alice in Sylvanland happening by the Pier, Brooker said.

“They reached out to us with their idea and we’re very excited to have them. Get ready to tumble down the rabbit hole into a world of wonder and delight.”

For the event all businesses have the opportunity to join in on the trick-or-treat extravaganza.

“Last year around 30 business chose to participate,” Brooker said.

The event however is not just about sweet treats, Brooker added.

“This event is all about showcasing the incredible businesses that call downtown Sylvan Lake home. It’s a chance for the community to come together, discover new shops, support local businesses, and create amazing memories.”

The downtown trick-or-treat is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Note participating businesses will be providing their own candy so quantities may be limited.

More information on the event is available on the Visit Sylvan Lake website, www.visitsylvanlake.ca/trickortreat.

