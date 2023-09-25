(photo provided by Angela Ziefflie)

Annual Flannel and Feast event celebrated all things Fall in Sylvan Lake

The Flannel and Feast event took place on Sept. 23 at Lakefront Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The annual Flannel and Feast event celebrating the arrival of fall and the Fall Equinox was held on Sept. 23 at Lakefront Park in Sylvan Lake.

During this year’s event there were many new aspects including the location, culture and tourism supervisor Channelle Brooker said.

“There was a new set of musicians, a fall photo booth, new free play activities for kids and our friends from Field and Forge offered craft beverages in the beer gardens this year.”

The event featuring a mobile escape room, axe throwing, food, a photo booth, musicians and local artisans brought the community together throughout the day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“People embraced the beauty of the fall season, enjoyed local arts and entertainment, and indulged in local food and craft beverages,” Brooker said.

The event truly celebrated and captured the essence of autumn with its theme, decorations and activities, she added.

“It provided an opportunity for community members to enjoy the beauty of fall foliage, taste seasonal flavors, engage in festive activities, and create cozy memories with friends and family.”

 

