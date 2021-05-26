Black bear cub spotted crossing Highway 13 on May 26, 2021. Photo/ County of Wetaskiwin.

Black bear cub spotted crossing Highway 13 on May 26, 2021. Photo/ County of Wetaskiwin.

Black bear cub spotted in County of Wetaskiwin crossing Highway 13

A County employee spotted the black bear cub at Highway 13 and Range Road 222 May 26, 2021.

A County of Wetaskiwin employee spotted a black bear cub at Highway 13 and Range Road 222 this morning at approximately 6:00 a.m.

The employee stopped on the shoulder of Highway 13 at Rosenroll Road to allow the bear to cross in front of him.

Area Foreman for the County of Wetaskiwin Dallas Vikse says that there have been multiple bear sightings over the years in the County.

“Our staff has seen them in this vicinity on occasion, but far more prevalent out west (Winfield, Buck Lake, Alder Flats),” says Vikse.

“We do also see the odd cougar at random locations, and even a wolverine south of Pigeon Lake last week.”

Vikse says that the area the bear cub was spotted in is just north of the Battle River Valley, which is an active area for migrant wildlife to pop out of the valley to forage.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta identifies 387 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths
Next story
Sylvan Lake teen following her dreams with early college course

Just Posted

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19 in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Premier announces Alberta’s ‘open for summer’ plan to start soon

Each stage will depend on vaccination and hospitalization numbers

Hope Cummins poses for a photo outside of Vancouver Acting School, where the 16-year-old is currently attending classes in order to follow her dreams of being a film and television actor. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake teen following her dreams with early college course

Hope Cummins is attending Vancouver Acting School before graduating from high school

There have been four COVID-19 exposures in Quesnel School District facilities. (File Photo)
Alberta identifies 387 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths

Central Zone has 1,289 active cases

The real estate market is hot in Vernon, and across the Okanagan. (John Dent photo)
Alberta house prices on the rise: ATB

House price index at highest point in six years

The Alberta Teachers’ Association has voted no confidence in Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange. (File photo from Government of Alberta)
99% of Alberta Teachers’ Association delegates vote no confidence in education minister

Last month LaGrange and the ATA accused each other of playing politics

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Black bear cub spotted crossing Highway 13 on May 26, 2021. Photo/ County of Wetaskiwin.
Black bear cub spotted in County of Wetaskiwin crossing Highway 13

A County employee spotted the black bear cub at Highway 13 and Range Road 222 May 26, 2021.

People gather next to the Lachine Canal on a warm spring day in Montreal, Saturday, May 15, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. A machine learning model used health data collected routinely to predict the majority of people most likely to develop the disease, says the lead author of a study that suggests the findings could be used to create targeted prevention programs years before someone develops the disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Knowing diabetes risk years ahead could mean targeted prevention, lower costs: study

The data can help develop targeted population-wide strategies to reduce disease prevalence among high-risk groups

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Watchdog says immigration applicants need easier access to info on their files

‘They need to give more information without having to wait for people to ask for it’

FILE - Justice Minister David Lametti arrives for a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday November 26, 2020. The Liberal government is set to introduce long-awaited legislation today to enshrine the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Canadian law. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Bill to align Canada’s laws with UN Indigenous declaration passes 3rd reading

Liberals, NDP, Bloc Québécois and remaining two Greens joined forces to send Bill C-15 to the Senate

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon is seen during a news conference in Calgary on Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Alberta revives ‘turn-off-taps’ resources bill that sparked legal row with B.C.

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon says it’s prudent to have such legislation

cole Nelson. (Photo submitted)
Ponoka resident drafted to the CFL in the first round

Cole Nelson, 24, was the fifth pick, selected by the Edmonton Football Team

A Tesla charging centre is pictured in Squamish, B.C., Tuesday, June, 1, 2016. More than $100 million in federal rebates designed to make electric vehicles more affordable to low and middle-income Canadians has gone to those buying a Tesla, government records show. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal rebate set to make electric cars more affordable see $100M go to Tesla buyers

Liberal government introduced the subsidy in 2019 for those buying or leasing new zero-emission vehicles

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says Canada mulling more actions against Belarus after journalist’s arrest

Since Sunday, airlines have rerouted flights to avoid the country’s airspace

Most Read