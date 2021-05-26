Black bear cub spotted in County of Wetaskiwin crossing Highway 13

A County employee spotted the black bear cub at Highway 13 and Range Road 222 May 26, 2021.

A County of Wetaskiwin employee spotted a black bear cub at Highway 13 and Range Road 222 this morning at approximately 6:00 a.m.

The employee stopped on the shoulder of Highway 13 at Rosenroll Road to allow the bear to cross in front of him.

Area Foreman for the County of Wetaskiwin Dallas Vikse says that there have been multiple bear sightings over the years in the County.

“Our staff has seen them in this vicinity on occasion, but far more prevalent out west (Winfield, Buck Lake, Alder Flats),” says Vikse.

“We do also see the odd cougar at random locations, and even a wolverine south of Pigeon Lake last week.”

Vikse says that the area the bear cub was spotted in is just north of the Battle River Valley, which is an active area for migrant wildlife to pop out of the valley to forage.



