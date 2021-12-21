Breton RCMP rescue two passengers from vehicle stuck in water

Two passengers were pulled from vehicle by officers moments before it submerged

Breton RCMP are thankful that they were able to be in the right place at the right time on Nov. 26, 2021.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. on November 26, Breton RCMP were dispatched to an unrelated complaint near Buck Creek, Alta. Officers from the Breton RCMP were travelling westbound on Highway 616 near Range Road 62 when they were flagged down by a visibly upset female near Buck Lake.

Officers stopped and spoke with the 47-year-old female from Brazeau County, Alta., who explained that the vehicle she was driving had gone off the road, down a slope, and into a coulee.

She informed the officers that two occupants of the vehicle were still stuck inside.

The three Breton RCMP officers immediately attended the scene and located tracks in the snow leading to a car where the front end had broken through the ice of the pond.

The officers descended the snowy slope and extracted the two vehicle passengers, a 26-year-old female from Drayton Valley, and a 4-year-old child, moments before the vehicle became submerged in the water.

The female driver who alerted RCMP and the two other occupants of the crashed vehicle were placed in police vehicles to keep warm until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

“This rescue highlights the unique demands placed on our officers every day,” says Staff Sergeant Dwayne Moore.

“I am relieved my officers were in the right place at the right time and were able to assist the vehicle occupants so that everyone got home safely.”

All three occupants were assessed by EMS and released on scene to a family member.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

