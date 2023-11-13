Twenty Bull riders including Griffin Koester, Fabien Dueck, Jett Lambert, Trinity Bear, Armando Davila, Cody Fitzpatrick, Jake Maher, Kobe Whitford, Eric O’Flynn, Billy Stuart, Cody Fraser, Wyatt Smith, Stefan Tonita, Elijah Gordon, Marshall Senger, Tanner Skene, Tristen Manning, Denver Leitch, Grady Young and Beau Gardner participated in the Bull Riders Canada Finals held at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. Final scores saw Leitch placing first with 170 points, Gordon placing second with 161 points, Dueck placing third with 153 points, Skene placing fourth with 85 points, Fraser placing fifth with 84 points, Fitzpatrick placing sixth with 82.5 points, Bear placing seventh with 81 points, Smith placing eighth with 80.5 points, Manning placing ninth with 80 points and Davilla and Koester tied for tenth place with 79.5 points. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)

Large crowds came to watch the two day bull riding event at the NexSource Centre. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)

Rodeo clown entertainer Dennis Halstead kept the audience entertained during the event. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)

Mayor Megan Hanson gave a message from the Town of Sylvan Lake prior to the events start. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)

By Sarah Baker

sylvanlake

