C.P. Blakely held a successful Fun Fair raising $6,352 to go towards a new playground

The school has other fundraisers planned and hopes to meet its fundraising goal of $125,000 for 2024

Bennett Sission attended C.P. Blakely’s Fun Fair with his family and particpated in the lollipop draw activity ran by teacher Tara Ireland. Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo.

For the first time in three years, C.P. Blakely was able to bring back its annual Fun Fair in order to help fundraise for a new playground for the school.

It was great being able to bring back this school tradition which is hosted by staff at C.P. Blakely alongside the Parent Council Fundraising Society, principal Anne Frey told Sylvan Lake News.

Approximately 500 people attended the event, which had a silent auction and numerous carnival-type games.

Hockey Shoot, Plinko, Unicorn Spin, cotton candy, musical chairs, sucker pull and the bake sale table were all popular during the Fun Fair, Frey said.

“There were over 20 penny carnival-type games, and a bake sale table with items donated from our students’ families and staff members along with cotton candy and popcorn. All events were run by staff with some of the staff building their games. Students from some of our grade 5 and 6 classes also helped out.”

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake trio earn silver at international cheerleading competition

A total of $6,352 was raised during the event which will go towards a playground, with $3,000 coming from the proceeds of the carnival games and activities, and $3,352 coming from the silent auction.

The school hopes to meet its fundraising goal of $125,000 for the new playground in 2024.

“We have wonderful families at C.P. Blakely along with volunteers and staff that come together with local businesses to make these kinds of events happen.”

The school has hosted other fundraisers during the school year for the project as well including a Casino, two bottle drives, a read-a-thon and money from the sales of chips and treats.

Individuals who have questions or are interested in helping to raise funds for the playground can contact C.P. Blakely School through the school’s website or by calling the school office.

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake