Camp Dread Haunted House is coming soon to Sylvan Lake

The Camp Dread Haunted House will take place on Oct. 26, 27 and 28. (photo from the Visit Sylvan Lake Facebook page)

The Town of Sylvan Lake is hosting its first-ever haunted house experience in partnership with Ecole HJ Cody High School.

The event is set to be a spine-chilling adventure like never before, culture and tourism supervisor Channelle Brooker said.

“Prepare to enter a realm of darkness and terror. Our special event coordinator, Denise, has unleashed her creativity to craft a bone-chilling story that will send shivers down your spine. You won’t believe the twisted tale that awaits.”

The haunted house will also be tailored for all ages to enjoy, Brooker said.

“The faint-hearted edition has been specially tailored for young participants and those who scare easily. But for those seeking the ultimate fright, the Boos and Booze adult night will be the stuff of nightmares, complete with a spooky beer garden and bone-chilling ghost stories sponsored by Snake Lake Brewing and presented by Sylvan Lake Theater.”

This event also wouldn’t be possible without the dedicated volunteers and the sponsor Vesta Energy, Brooker said.

“We have a dream team of over 20 dedicated volunteers from HJ Cody who are helping to transform this haunted house into a nightmare-inducing spectacle. These volunteers are the real heroes behind the horrifying scenes.”

The camp dread haunted house will be located at Lakefront Park in the former waterslide building.

Tickets for the event are available for Oct. 26, 27 and 28 to purchase online at visitsylvanlake.ca/hauntedhouse until Oct. 23 and any remaining tickets will be available to purchase at the door.

