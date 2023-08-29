Central Alberta ministers questioned at Sylvan Lake town hall

The Town Hall was held at the NexSource Centre on Aug. 25 with around 100 people in attendance

Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen and Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange spoke to a crowd of approximately 100 people at a Town Hall in Sylvan Lake on Friday Aug. 25 at the NexSource Centre.

During the Town Hall residents had the opportunity to listen to the ministers discuss their mandates and answer the questions posed by the people in attendance. Many in the audience had questions about the health sector and the pandemic response.

To see so many residents wanting to engage in the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding was great, Dreeshen told Sylvan Lake News.

“I was thrilled with the engagement and happy that it all came together. I think as an elected official to be able to hear these questions and concerns directly from the people and to try to provide answers, be able to follow up and show progress on a lot of these big issues asked about is important,” Dreeshen said.

For the Town of Sylvan Lake the event was a successful one, Mayor Megan Hanson said.

“This is not something that has taken place before in our riding, or to my knowledge even in other ridings and I think this was a tremendous opportunity to ask questions of our MLA and Ministers and to share feedback to both of them on our local concerns.”

“Both of the ministers represent 4.3 million people in their respective ministries and the fact that they took two hours to spend with 100 Sylvan Lakers was meaningful and appreciated,” Hanson added.

While MC of the event Mayor Hanson also took the opportunity to ask questions of the Ministers herself.

“I could not let the opportunity pass without bringing up two of the provincial items that I hear about most in Sylvan Lake – our need for a new high school along with the frequent closures at the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service.”

With the event receiving a great reception, the Town hopes to hold more events like it in the future.

“I hope that this was the first of many of these town hall type events which will continue to give us an opportunity to have access to our local provincial representatives,” Hanson said.

The provincial government mandate letters discussed at the Town Hall are available to view on the Alberta Government website.

