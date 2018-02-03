Cold weather doesn’t dampen spirits for Rogers Hometown Hockey

A range of family-oriented events and fun activities run through to Sunday afternoon

The cold did little to dampen the community spirit as reflected in many Rogers Hometown Hockey events unfolding Saturday.

Many residents were taking advantage of the displays and interactive events set up in the City’s downtown core.

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour presented by Scotiabank and Dodge runs through the weekend.

The weekend features broadcast hosts Ron MacLean, who arrives Sunday morning, and Tara Slone, meet-and-greet opportunities with NHL alumni Rich Sutter and Darcy Tucker, live local entertainment and fun activities for the whole family.

The two-day hockey festival concludes Sunday afternoon following the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party.

Other highlights include feature games, prize giveaways, fun activities and live local entertainment for the whole family, including the Rogers Fan Hub – helping fans be fans, the Fan Hub features innovative and interactive experiences, showcasing virtual autographs from NHL stars, a hockey-themed Zamboni video game and autograph signings with Sutter to unite fans in their passion for the game.

This marks the fourth year the Rogers Hometown Hockey has been on tour—about 24 communities are visited each year.

Rounding off the list of highlights is live local entertainment—fans can enjoy music featured throughout the weekend beginning with Jamie Woodfin performing on Saturday followed by Ayla Brook & The Sound Men on Sunday. Nice Horse is set to hit the stage on Sunday as well.

For complete details, visit Rogers Hometown Hockey at www.hometownhockey.com and ‘like’ Rogers Hometown Hockey at www.Facebook.com/RogersHometownHockey.

news@lacombeexpress.com