Collector Car auction coming to Sylvan Lake

The auction on May 27 will feature many various vehicles and is open to the public to attend

EG Auctions will be hosting a collector car auction on May 27. (Photo courtesy of Lindsay Payne)

Local Sylvan Lake business EG Auctions will be holding its first Sylvan Lake Collector Car and Automobilia auction on May 27.

The auction will feature many cars and special guests world champion auctioneer, Rod Burnett and world champion ring-man David “Pee Wee Irvine,” Lindsay Payne told Sylvan Lake News.

“Classic car enthusiasts will be able to buy and sell muscle cars, exotics, trucks, motorcycles and collector vehicles of all kinds at 3 Industrial Drive with a monster Mopar Collection featuring a 1970 V Code 440 and a 1970 Dodge Challenger RT Convertible 383 Magnum that will sell throughout the day.”

In preparation for the auction, EG Auctions held a sneak peek on May 4 which had some of the vehicles that will be up for auction on display. Another sneak peek for the auction is planned for May 17 from noon to 8 p.m. at Chiefs Pub and Eatery where a couple of units from the Mopar Collection will be on display.

It is great to be hosting a live event while so many auction companies are moving to online sales only, Payne said.

“EG Auctions is proud to continue to offer the live, in person auction experience that has been at the center of this locally owned company since 1999.”

Admission to the auction which begins at 10 a.m. is free.

“Everyone is encouraged to stop by, view the vehicles and get in on the bidding fun,” Payne said.

For individuals wishing to sell consignments are currently being accepted.

