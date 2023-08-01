Community book store celebrates third anniversary

Stacey’s Happy Place in Eckville celebrated the businesses third anniversary from July 27 to 29

An Eckville business that got its start during the COVID-19 pandemic is celebrating its third anniversary.

Stacey’s Happy Place, a small bookstore and coffee shop held a sale and celebration from July July 27 to 29 to honour customers who have stuck with them through the hard times.

During those three days the store was bustling, store owner Stacey Pacholek said.

“We stretched out the anniversary celebration over a few days and had tons of fun with it. There were also many different people who came in that had never been in the store before.”

Pacholek said like most businesses, the pandemic wasn’t easy for her books store.

“With COVID these last three years everybody knows that they have been a living hell for everyone,” she said.

“So while I can’t say our business is growing and thriving we’re hanging in there because of our community and customer support.”

Being a part of the community for three years has meant so much, Pacholek added.

“We’re so very grateful to all of our regular customers and the other people who hear about us and stop in. Operating this store has been a pretty incredible experience and the community has become like a family to us.”

Throughout the years many memories have been created, she said.

“I enjoy every day, we love our quiet days where there are few customers or it’s raining so the few customers who come in just sit and read all day and we love how crazy busy and loud it gets when the Town has their parade.”

While she’s unsure of the future, Pacholek hopes Stacey’s Happy Place will be in the community of Eckville for the long run.

“Like so many of the other businesses we are praying that we make it each day, each week and each month but the goal is to still be here ten years, 20 years down the road providing what we do to this great little community,” she said.

No other upcoming events are currently being planned by the business.

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BooksEckville