Community Partners accepts cheque for $5300 from Sylvan Lake 100 Women Who Care

100 Women Who Care is a group that donates money to organizations and programs within the community

Jennifer Goodall hands over money from 100 Women Who Care to Executive Director of Community Partners Donna Ellerby. From the left Jennifer Goodall and Donna Ellerby. Sarah Baker/Black Press photo.

Sylvan Lake Community partners recently accepted a $5,300 cheque from 100 Women Who Care, a local community group which raises money for different organizations and programs in the community.

The money from 100 Women Who Care will go towards helping Community Partners present their programs which have seen an increase over the past couple of weeks with the cost of living so high, executive director of Community Partners Donna Ellerby said.

“In the month of December, 638 people walked through the door, in January 602 and in February 462 people.”

Various programs and items are offered at Community Partners including food, medical equipment, diapers, hygiene products, clothing for kids, winter wear, free taxi rides, women’s programs, children and family programs, the compassion program and more.

“There are people in the community constantly coming and it is all free they don’t pay for anything. However, they do pay over at the Thrift Store that’s where we (raise) money and they pay by donation. So it’s whatever they can give; if they can give two dollars that’s what they give (and) if they can give more then that’s what they give.”

Community Partners also works in collaboration with the food bank, Ellerby said.

“People also come for food hampers, since we collaborate with the food bank and they keep hampers here all the time. Since the food bank is only open at certain times, during the off days they make up the food hampers and bring them to us.”

Being able to give money to organizations like Community Partners is great, 100 Women Who Care member Kim Langmaid said.

“It is exciting for us to get the money into the community and the bank accounts of the people who are going to use it to help out others in our community who need assistance.”

Unlike grants, the money given to organizations by 100 Women Who Care has no strings attached, Langmaid said.

“Many times when organizations and programs apply for grants they can only be used for various specific things and the organization or program is audited on where they spend that money. Our money is given to the organization to spend on what their needs are. “

With around 108 active members, the organization meets three times a year. At each meeting, three organizations which are nominated by members of the Women Who Care, do a presentation and members vote for which organization should get the money, Langmaid said.

“It is a great opportunity for women in our community to donate to a worthy cause with 100 per cent of the money going to the charity selected and if you have one that is close to your heart you can also nominate (that charity) and maybe raise money for an agency that you really care about. ”

While the donation price at the meeting is $100 individuals can also be a Pair Who Care, sharing their vote and donating $50 each, said Women Who Care member Jennifer Goodall.

“For people who want to join but perhaps feel $300 a year is too much for them they can still join with a friend as a Pair Who Care and donate $5o each at the meeting.”

With meetings only an hour long it is only a little of an individual’s time with a big community impact, said Women Who Care member Linda Wilson.

“It’s a little time which gives a big impact at the end of the day increasing exposure to the agencies and the programs in the community so that community members can see and think about how they can also donate or contribute making it beyond 100 Women.”

The next meeting for 100 Women Who Care is June 12 at the Lions Hall.

READ MORE: Community Partners strengthening the backbone of Sylvan Lake for over two decades

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Communitysylvanlake