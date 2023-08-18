CulinART is returning to Sylvan Lake for its fourth year

CulinART is an event celebrating the culinary, theatre and other forms of art in Sylvan Lake

CulinART, an event that promotes local restaurants and artists in the community is returning for its fourth year in Sylvan Lake on Sept. 9.

The event creates a platform for the local artists and chefs to showcase their work to a larger audience, Sylvan Lake culture and tourism supervisor Chanelle Brooker said.

“This event has become a staple in the community, eagerly awaited by foodies and art enthusiasts alike. From the foodie to the art and theatre lover, this event offers a holistic experience of the culture of the community.”

On Sept. 9 there will also be the Sylvan Lake Theatre Trail hosted by Sylvan Lake Theatre and an Evening in Vegas Drag Show and Dance hosted by Central Alberta Pride held on the same day as CulinART.

It is not a coincidence that those events are happening on the same day, Brooker added.

“The Sylvan Lake Theatre Group organizes the first offering of their Theatre Trail during CulinART to give the community a chance to experience all aspects of the town’s art scene, from culinary art to theatrical art, at the same time.”

There are many benefits to coming and taking part in the event, Brooker said.

“The event is an excellent opportunity to network, make new friends, and try some new, tasteful bites in a vibrant and cheerful environment. By attending the event, you’re also supporting the local economy and promoting community development.”

Artist and restaurant registration is still underway for the CulinART event.

“We hope to see as many local restaurants and artists participating as possible and have seen up to a dozen at past events. Registration is not limited to the downtown core, and we encourage all interested restaurants and artists to apply,” Brooker said.

”Local artists and performers are also encouraged to submit their workshops and performances via the registration link at visitsylvanlake.ca/culinart.”

As of now food tickets and admission wristbands can be pre-purchased for the event. As well tickets will be available to purchase day of with cash at the information booth located on the Sylvan Lake Pier at Lakeshore Drive and 50 St.

