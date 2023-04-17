Dinner Theatre is coming to Sylvan Lake

Smash hit comedy Fully Committed will be performed as a dinner theatre on April 30 and May 1

The Sylvan Lake Theatre is bringing a dinner theatre production of Fully Committed to Sylvan Lake. (Photo courtesy of Tanya Ryga)

Sylvan Lake Theatre will be bringing the production of hit comedy Fully Committed to Sylvan Lake as a dinner theatre performance this month.

A dinner theatre has been something requested by fans of the company from the moment it started, Sylvan Lake Theatre Artistic Director Tanya Ryga said.

“From the moment we started we’ve been surveying audience members and workshop attendees. We also surveyed people at town sponsored events like the Fall Fair and the CulinARTS festival so that we could reach out beyond our existing following. Dinner theatre was the most consistent answer to the questions of what would bring them to a Sylvan Lake Theatre production.”

The heartwarming comedy Fully Committed follows a day in the life of Samantha, an out-of-work actress, who takes bookings from the rich and famous for the hottest restaurant in Manhattan, Ryga said.

“In the play unfortunately, the restaurant is completely booked for Christmas which only ups the corrupt scheming of the upper crust. Under intense pressure from her ego-maniacal bosses and her widowed dad who wants her home for Christmas, Sam desperately ties for a last chance audition that just might turn her life around.”

The themes of the play are ones that everyone would be able to relate to, Ryga said.

“We all have a dream, an ambition, conflicts, stress and people who drive us crazy. Samantha’s problems with her bosses, her agent, her father and her customers may be specific to her life but we all want something that is just out of reach and the frenetic journey to achieve it is the basis of drama.”

It is safe to say that the event will be the first dinner theatre production in the community, Ryga said.

“There have been one-off, theatre events in town that we’ve heard about that may have included food or tea and cakes. But there has never been a theatre company here until now.”

The event will be held at Snake Lake Brewing, April 30 and May 1. Catering is being provided by Cilantro and Chive. Tickets for the production went on sale on April 16 and are sure to be gone soon, Ryga said.

“The tickets will evaporate, how do I know? We’ve had waiting lists for every event we’ve done since we started and seats are limited to ensure an intimate theatre experience.”

Due to the language the event is restricted to adults, 18 and over.

A second dinner theatre production for the Sylvan Lake Theatre is also already in the works, Ryga said.

“We have received so much support from the town and business community. With a second dinner theatre production in the works for Sylvan Lake Theatre we are very excited to see how the first one will draw the crowds.”

