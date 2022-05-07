Drive with caution during province-wide Highway cleanup day

Thousands of Alberta youth spend the day cleaning up trash and litter from roadways

Albertans are encouraged to drive with caution on Saturday May 7, 2022, as thousands of youth and club volunteers from across the province work to clean up our roadways.

Every year volunteers from various youth groups and clubs spend the day picking up trash and litter alongside Alberta highways to raise funds for their organizations or chosen charities.

This year’s highway cleanup marks the 46th year of Alberta Transportation’s 46th Annual Highway Cleanup Campaign.

Volunteers will be alongside provincial roadways from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Alberta RCMP are requesting drivers to slow down in marked cleanup areas and to be aware of increased foot-traffic.

Additionally, Alberta RCMP state they will increase patrols across provincial highways to enforce traffic safety and prevent speeding in the clean up areas.



